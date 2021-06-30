Defense, pitching boost Claysburg in Legion win over St. Michael

Jun. 30—ST. MICHAEL — Quite a few times during Tuesday's Cambria County American Legion League contest at Forest Hills High School, the St. Michael Saints were able to put the sting on an offering by Claysburg pitcher Preston Bush.

Almost as frequently, Claysburg managed to make the play on those hard-hit balls — some were routine while others were very sharp.

The combination of those two elements led to a frustrating 4-1 loss for the Saints (4-8).

"We stung the ball, we hit the ball very, very well," St. Michael manager Denny Gramling said.

"They played excellent defense. We put the ball in play. We had the opportunities.

"We just couldn't get the big hit at the right time. Their third baseman (Lambert Palmer) made some unbelievable plays. Their shortstop (Caleb Gampe) had a diving catch. They're just a quality team."

While Bush was the benefactor of nine first-pitch outs on his way to a 77-pitch complete-game performance, his counterpart, Cody Falger, battled to keep the powerful Claysburg offense at bay, also notching a complete game on 102 pitches.

"What I told (Falger after the game) was: 'If you hold that team to four runs, you're doing a good job' " Gramling said. "They have some hitters on that team, and he did a real good job."

Claysburg (8-1) needed only six pitches to crack open a 1-0 lead in the first when Ben Dorskey laced a triple to right-center field to lead off the game, scoring three pitches later when Layton Kling grounded out to shortstop.

The Saints worked two walks out of Bush to lead off their half of the second, but a 5-3 double play grounder by Jake Poldiak forced out Luke Scarton four pitches before Bush struck out Dylan Kundrod.

Claysburg struck for three runs in the third, using two hit batsmen to its advantage as Kling and Gampe were plunked by Falger. Kling scored on a single by Hunter Emerick while Gampe came home on Parker Dibert's one-out knock.

Emerick later crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Oakes.

Following that rocky third, Claysburg managed just three more base runners over the final four innings, though a chance at a fifth run was wiped away in the fifth when Palmer was thrown out at home plate by Tyler Orris when he tried to score from third on Emerick's bloop single to shallow left that fell in between three Saints defenders. On the same play, Emerick was gunned down by Irvin's throw to second as he tried to take the extra base on the throw to the plate.

"We've done that a lot this year where we can get guys on, but can't get them in," Claysburg manager Ben Chamberlain said. "A pop fly. Grounding into a double play. It's a part of baseball."

St. Michael poised to break through against Bush in the fifth when Poldiak singled and then took second as Kundrod dropped down a sacrifice bunt.

Dan Blanchetti put runners at the corners when he reached on a fielding error at second.

Bush kept the Saints at zero by coaxing a groundout to third by Josh Blanchetti.

"It's the second game that he's pitched for us this year," Chamberlain said of Bush. "He had two great outings. He was around the zone all night. He has some offspeed stuff, he kept them off-balance. I was really impressed with him."

St. Michael did scratch a run on Bush's ledger in the sixth, using a leadoff single by Zach Myers and an RBI single from Irvin three batters later.

Bush needed just three pitches to put the Saints down in the seventh, getting a groundout from Kundrod, and flyouts from Orris and Dan Blanchetti.

Bush struck out two while allowing five hits and walking a pair. Falger punched out three Claysburg batters and walked one while also giving up eight hits.

Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.