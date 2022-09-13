In Defense of the Packers









We're just one week into the NFL season, and already we've begun to make bold assertions based on the play we've seen on the field. Perhaps the boldest would be our Drew Dinsick dropping the Green Bay Packers down to 15th in his NFL Power Rankings, and throwing cold water on any heat they had entering the year as NFC North favorites.

Now, yes, it's rather stunning that the Packers — a team historically so good in Week 1 — came out of the gates slowly on Sunday, but this is now the second straight season that they've dropped their opening game. Green Bay lost to New Orleans by a score of 38-3 last season only to finish the year 13-4, winning the NFC north by a comfortable five games over Minnesota.

I don't think it's any coincidence that the two 0-1 starts coincide with the league's new scheduling rules, which took a week away from the preseason and added an extra week to the regular season, further diminishing the need for regulars to play prior to Week 1.

It was very clear from watching on Sunday that Aaron Rodgers is not in sync with his new receiving corps. They were consistently covered, and there were some bad drops that happened like the one Christian Watson had on a would-be 75-yard touchdown. With that said, the team was missing No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard and starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, who shouldn't be out all that long. Then, there's Sammy Watkins, who was playing in his first game with Rodgers and has proven he can adapt to new offenses.

The bottom line here is that there's plenty of hope for the offense, and it seems like a drastic overreaction to write this team off after one game. Perhaps Rodgers is paying the price for skipping the preseason or electing not to work out with some of his new pass-catchers. In time, you trust that one of the greatest quarterbacks of this generation will figure it out with some very talented receivers, and with two elite members of the line coming back that process should be expedited.

While the Packers' defense didn't look very good, Drew still likes Rashan Gary (+3300) for Defensive Player of the Year and thinks Green Bay should be a winning team, helping Gary get to the front of the line in that race. I tend to agree with both sentiments, and would caution that while the Packers did not meet expectations on the defensive side of the ball, there is something to be said for how strong the Vikings offense actually is.

Kirk Cousins doesn't normally scare people, but Justin Jefferson is proving he can get open against anyone and Kevin O'Connell may be an offensive genius.

I just don't know if there is enough here after one week to write off the Packers. They'll be getting three big reinforcements back into the fold and I can easily chalk this one up to Rodgers and Co. overlooking their week one opponent and shaking off some rust. As Rodgers once famously said, "relax."

