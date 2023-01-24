Defense by the Numbers: Top Tigers based on snap count
The offseason is now here, which means it is time to take a look back at the season that was for Auburn Football.
The 2022 season ended in disappointment as the Tigers finished with a 5-7 record. Auburn fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin, eight games into the season, which led to assistant coach Cadillac Williams taking over and leading Auburn to a 2-2 record to close out the season.
Defensively, Auburn had great performances from such names as D.J. James, Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, and Owen Pappoe. Their success translates to the time they spent on the field.
Auburn played a total of 894 plays on defense in 2022. Who saw the most playing time for Auburn on defense in 2022? Here’s a look at the data according to Pro Football Focus.
LB Cam Riley: 477 snaps
AP Photo/Stew Milne
Games Played
Tackles
Sacks
PFF Grade
11
64
0
57.2
DL Marcus Harris: 546 snaps
Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
Games Played
Tackles
Sacks
PFF Grade
12
30
2
63.6
S Jaylin Simpson: 556 snaps
Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser
Games Played
Tackles
Int
PFF Grade
12
37
2
70.3
CB Keionte Scott: 629 snaps
Michael Chang/Getty Images
EDGE Colby Wooden: 651 snaps
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Games Played
Tackles
Sacks
PFF Grade
12
45
6
72.1
S Zion Puckett: 651 snaps
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Games Played
Tackles
Sacks
PFF Grade
11
45
1
46.7
CB Nehemiah Pritchett: 676 snaps
Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser
Games Played
Tackles
Sacks
PFF Grade
12
37
1
70.6
EDGE Derick Hall: 745 snaps
Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser
Games Played
Tackles
Sacks
PFF Grade
12
60
6.5
71.2
CB D.J. James: 757 snaps
Richard Hamm/Online Athens
Games Played
Tackles
INT
PFF Grade
12
37
1
82.3
LB Owen Pappoe: 806 snaps
AP Photo/Stew Milne
Games Played
Tackles
Sacks
PFF Grade
12
92
2.5
69.5