'Our defense was lights-out': Aurora football responds in a big way to top Revere

Jayce Unverferth, shown scoring against Barberton last season, had a big night Friday against Revere.

AURORA — Revere tried to surprise Aurora with an onside kick to begin Friday's Suburban League football opener.

It didn't work as it traveled only eight yards.

Shortly thereafter, the Minutemen did pull off a stunner when senior linebacker Zach Olechnowicz punched the ball out of the arms of a Greenmen running back and took the recovery 88 yards the other way to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.

From there on out, the night was a complete nightmare for the Minutemen.

Forcing five turnovers on defense — including Enzo Catania's 15-yard interception return in the second quarter — the Greenmen overwhelmed Revere 49-14.

Aurora (3-1, 1-0) led 42-7 at the half as coach Bob Mihalik's defense held Revere to minus-9 yards of offense and zero first downs.

"I was happy with how our kids responded (after falling behind). Our defense was lights-out. They were just unbelievable all night," said the veteran coach.

Olechnowicz ripped off a 50-yard run to set up his own 8-yard score early in the second half to make it 42-14. His run, however, came against some Aurora reserves and the Minutemen (2-2, 0-1) still managed just 99 total yards for the game — 70 by Olechnowicz.

The Greenmen themselves had a bit of a shaky start beyond Olechnowicz's scoop-and-score four minutes into the first quarter. Aurora was penalized six times for 40 yards in the first 12 minutes. However, it still managed to lead 14-7 heading into the second quarter on junior Lucas Manderbach's 54-yard touchdown run and junior Tommy Tartabini's 1-yard rushing score.

"It certainly wasn't a good start," said Mihalik. "We got a nice drive and then the fumble return for a touchdown. We had some pre-snap penalties in the first quarter, and that has been an issue for us this year. It is uncharacteristic and we have to continue to work on that. When you only have two starters back on offense, you have to work those kinks out a little bit."

Aurora pulled away in the second quarter with 28 points.

Senior quarterback Brandon Liepins burrowed in for a score from 1 yard out to make it 21-7. Catania's pick-six 90 seconds later extended the gap to 28-7.

Liepins was intercepted later in the quarter deep in his own territory, but teammate Jayce Unverferth returned the favor with a pick of his own and a 58-yard return that paved the way for a Catania 14-yard TD run to push the Greenmen ahead by four touchdowns.

On Revere's next possession, Unverferth, who was crowned Homecoming King in pregame ceremonies, intercepted Minutemen quarterback Luke Farris for the second time in less than three minutes. Four plays later, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound tight end/linebacker found himself on the receiving end of a 14-yard scoring pass from Liepins to close out the half.

Sophomore back Xavier Board scored on a 3-yard run late to finish off the Aurora scoring.

The Greenmen ran 54 plays from scrimmage versus Revere's 35, and outgained their American Division counterparts 342-99. Aurora's ground game was dominant with 263 yards, paced by Catania with 89 yards on only 11 totes.

"I thought our offensive line played really well," said Mihalik. "That was the first time — in game four — that we were able to impose our will a little bit and run the ball like we are used to running it."

Aurora's Enzo Catania breaks away from the Riverside defense for a TD on Aug. 26. He returned an interception for a touchdown Friday against Revere.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Dominant defense, ready response lift Aurora football past Revere