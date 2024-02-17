Defense lets Wisconsin down again in an overtime loss at Iowa

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr goes to the basket as Iowa forwards Owen Freeman (32), Pryce Sandfort (24) and Payton Sandfort (20) defend and UW forward Steven Crowl positions himself for a rebound Saturday.

IOWA CITY – If the adage – defense wins championships – is true this season in the Big Ten, Wisconsin has no shot at winning any sort of title.

The Badgers were nearly flawless offensively early against Iowa Saturday at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Their defense did not travel, however.

Box score: Iowa 88, Wisconsin 86 (OT)

The Hawkeyes took advantage by batting back to within four points at halftime after falling behind by 13 points and then building a nine-point lead in the second half.

UW battled back to force overtime and took a four-point lead early in the extra period but Iowa scored 10 points in the final 3 minutes 31 seconds to rally for an 88-86 victory.

Tony Perkins, who scored 16 points after halftime, scored inside with 1.3 seconds left to close the scoring.

UW's final gasp ended when Carter Gilmore threw a deep inbound pass over the head of Nolan Winter and Iowa's Payton Sandfort came up with the steal.

The Badgers (17-9, 9-6) fell one game behind second-place Illinois (18-6, 9-4) and 3 ½ games behind first-place Purdue (23-2, 12-2).

Illinois played later Saturday at Maryland.

Iowa (15-11, 7-8) won its third consecutive home game and improved its home record this season to 11-3.

The Badgers placed four starters in double figures and shot 51.9% in an 83-72 victory in the teams’ first meeting this season.

They shot 58.6% in the opening half and had 14 assists on 17 baskets in building a 47-43 lead.

UW went ice cold in the second half, however, and finished at 47.6% (30 of 63). The Badgers also made just 10 of 17 free throws in the second half.

Steven Crowl (22 points), AJ Storr (21) and Chucky Hepburn (18) led UW's scorers. Hepbburn missed a key three-pointer late in regulation, however.

Tyler Wahl had just two points and two assists in the opening half and fouled out in the overtime. He finished with 10 points.

Max Klesmit had eight assists but hit just 2 of 10 shots. He was 0 of 4 from three-point range.

Winter (six points) and John Blackwell (four points) led UW's reserves.

The Hawkeyes entered the game third in the Big Ten in scoring in league play (78.1 ppg) but last in scoring defense (80.3 ppg).

The game played out that way but Iowa's offense proved to be the difference.

Freshman Owen Freeman (10.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg) scored 10 points in the opening half and finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Perkins and Sandfort finished with 18 apiece and Josh Dix added 17.

UW got off to a slow start in the teams’ first meeting this season and trailed, 11-4, just 3:41 into the game.

The Badgers were the hot team early Saturday.

They hit 3 of 4 three-pointers and 4 of 6 shots overall in building an 11-4 lead just 3:05 into the game.

The Badgers shared the ball beautifully and had eight assists on their first nine field goals and led, 24-13, with 13:05 left in the half.

UW’s lead was 35-22 when the Hawkeyes finally put together some stops and hit shots on the other end.

Sandfort hit a jumper out of a timeout to cut UW’s lead to 35-24 and the Hawkeyes then got a three-pointer from Josh Dix, a three-point play from Freeman and a three-pointer from Brock Harding – in a span of 1:20 – to pull within 38-33 with 5:15 left.

The Badgers got a basket from Storr after a timeout and took a 47-43 lead into the locker room.

Iowa needed just 1:53 to wipe out the deficit and take its first lead, at 49-47.

Perkins hit a jumper, Freeman scored inside and Perkins hit another jumper. Meanwhile, UW turned the ball over on two of its first three possessions of the half and Wahl picked up his third foul just 12 seconds into the half.

UW got into the bonus with 12:14 left but the Hawkeyes kept getting open looks and hitting them. They hit 9 of their first 12 shots in the half and UW hit 3 of 9.

Dix hit a jumper off a curl for a 61-59 lead and then after Storr missed a turnaround jumper, Freeman grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled, and hit two free throws for a 63-59 lead.

Wahl picked up his fourth foul with 9:26 left and headed back to the bench and the deficit grew to 72-63 after Freeman was fouled on an offensive rebound and hit two free throws with 7:30 left.

UW trailed, 74-70, with 4:39 left when Hepburn missed two technical free throws. Freeman, who had been fouled before the technical, then missed two free throws.

Storr had a chance to convert a three-point play with 4:22 left but missed the free throw and UW trailed, 74-72.

Wahl missed a hook in the lane but after an Iowa miss Klesmit got free for a drive and scored on a goaltending call for a 74-74 tie with 3:16 left.

Freeman beat Crowl inside for a basket for a 76-74 Iowa lead, but Hepburn answered with a jumper with 2:20 left.

Iowa called a timeout with 1:47 left after UW failed to secure a defensive rebound. Perkins missed a contested jumper and Wahl scored inside with 1:03 left to give UW the lead back.

Perkins, out of a timeout, scored on a drive to forge a 78-78 tie. UW called a timeout with 14 seconds left to shoot and 28.3 seconds left in regulation.

Hepburn missed a step-back three-pointer from the left wing but Perkins missed a shot in the lane.

Overtime.

Wahl scored twice on post-up moves to give UW an 82-78 lead but Sandfort hit a three-pointer wit 3:31 left and UW's lead was 82-81.

Storr scored on a drive for an 84-81 lead but Wahl fouled out with 2:46 left battling for a rebound. Perkins went to the line for two shots and missed the first. He made the second and UW's lead was 84-82.

Klemsit's lane jumper was blocked and Iowa got the tie on a jumper by Dix with 2:01 left. Crowl was fouled with 1:42 left. He was 9 of 11 from the line to that point and hit both shots for an 86-84 lead.

Could UW get a stop?

No.

Storr fouled Sandfort with 1:23 left and Sandfort made both shots to forge another tie.

UW called a timeout with 15 seconds to shoot and 68 seconds left in the overtime.

Storr missed a drive from the right side but Sandfort missed an open three-pointer and Hepburn tracked down the rebound.

Storr got the rebound but Klesmit missed a rushed three-pointer and Iowa called a timeout with 8.4 seconds left and a chance to end it.

Perkins, who missed at the end of regulation, got into the lane and scored with 1.3 seconds left.

UW immediately called a timeout.

Carter Gilmore threw a deep pass that appeared to be intended for Winter but the ball sailed over the head of Winter and into the arms of Sandfort.

Game over.

Ugly loss.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Defense lets Wisconsin down again in overtime loss at Iowa