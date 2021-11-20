Defense leads the way as the Oklahoma Sooners defeat Iowa State 28-21

While it wasn’t always the prettiest display of football, the Oklahoma Sooners find themselves back in the win column after beating the Iowa State Cyclones 28-21. Coming off a tough loss on the road against the Baylor Bears, the Sooners had one week to turn the page and figure out how to stop an underachieving but tough Iowa State team.

The defense led the way for the Sooners. A unit that is was finally healthy for the first time since September dominated large chunks of the game. The Oklahoma defense amassed seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions, forced multiple fumbles (Key Lawrence had two), and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Jalen Redmond. When the Sooners needed a play to seal the game, it was senior Pat Fields who came through with the timely interception.

The Iowa State Cyclones would start the scoring by driving down the field, aided by a few penalties, and a gratuitous review in the red zone that led to a Breece Hall touchdown run.

On the next drive, Caleb Williams would take a quarterback keeper 74 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at seven apiece. The defenses would settle in and the two teams would trade punts until the Sooners would muster up enough offense to get into field goal range. Kicker Gabe Brkic would miss his third consecutive kick, this time 25 yards out as it banged off the left upright.

The Cyclones would meticulously get downfield before Key Lawrence came in like a heat-seeking missile and blast Brock Purdy, forcing the fumble that Redmond would return for the Sooners’ second score of the game just before halftime.

The Sooners defense would come out of halftime still dominating defensively, while the offense continued to find itself. Oklahoma’s defensive line was relentless and on a 4th down got a stop that gave the Sooner prime field position. On Oklahoma’s ensuing drive, they’d march down the field, ultimately leading to Caleb Williams touchdown pass to Mario Williams. Williams, who played sparsely last week made an incredible catch and toe-touch on the sideline to make it a two-score game.

Brock Purdy was replaced by Hunter Dekkers due to injury on the next drive and came in and tossed an interception to Delarrin Turner-Yell. The Sooners’ offense wouldn’t take advantage of the interception as Caleb Williams tossed his third interception in two games on the following drive.

Dekkers led the Cyclones to the red zone where he’d find tight end Chase Allen for the touchdown to make it 21-14.

On Oklahoma’s next drive, the offensive line and the running game would take over. Kennedy Brooks led the way with 43 yards on three carries and the Sooners would be the beneficiaries of an Iowa State facemask penalty. Eric Gray would cap off the drive in the fourth quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run to make it 28-14.

Ultimately, “Speed D” would be the difference. Iowa State scored once more to close the gap to 28-21, but on the final drive with Brock Purdy back in the game, the Cyclones got to the Sooners 21-yard line, but faced a fourth and 10. Purdy dropped back to pass and looked to have plenty of time before he released the ball just out of the reach of tight end Chase Allen, who knocked the ball into the air before it was secured by senior Pat Fields for the interception. It was a fitting end to an emotional senior say for him and the rest of the Sooners senior class on Saturday.

Caleb Williams would take a knee and finish his day 8/18 for 87 yards with one touchdown pass, one interception, and one 74-yard rushing touchdown. Kennedy Brooks led the way with 17 carries and 115 yards.

The win was Oklahoma’s 10th on the season and guarantees that with one more Baylor loss or a win next week in Bedlam against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Sooners will make another trip to Arlington, Texas to play in the Big 12 Championship game.

For Iowa State, the loss drops them to 6-5 on the season. They’ll end their Big 12 campaign at home against TCU.

