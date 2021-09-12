Defense leads the way for K-State in win over SIU

Sep. 12—It was the kind of play you'd normally see on the wooden floor of the court in Bramlage Coliseum during the fall.

With 11 minutes left in the first quarter, Southern Illinois quarterback Nic Baker threw an incompletion. Or, at least, that's what he and everyone else in Bill Snyder Family Stadium originally was thinking as the ball bounced off his intended receiver's hand and cascaded towards the turf.

But it never hit the turf.

Instead, it found the sure hands of senior linebacker Ryan Henington who channeled his inner-libero, "digging" the ball and preventing it from hitting the ground while, at the same time, popping it back up in the air and right into the hands of junior defensive tackle Jaylen Pickle, who just happened to be running by.

"That's as good of a football play as you'll see," head coach Chris Klieman said. "(Henington) is such a heady kid and he couldn't pick it but he found a way to flip it up and Jaylen just runs to the football and that's what we preach: run to the football. That's as good of a play as I've probably seen a kid make."

The play was one of many that the tenacious Kansas State defense made as they led the Wildcats (2-0) to a 31-24 win over the Salukis at home on Saturday where a second-half shutout and two key strip sacks in the fourth quarter allowed the Wildcat defense to overcome a night where the offense struggled to find consistency.

After a strong start holding SIU to just three points on their first three drives of the game, things turned sour for the K-State defense. Three straight turnovers (an interception and two fumbles) led to three Saluki touchdowns scored in the span of just three game minutes.

Southern Illinois scored touchdowns after both fumbles and took the interception back for six which put K-State at a two-point deficit heading into the half. But, even with all of that unpleasantness, the K-State defense only gave up 16 points in that second quarter.

They would go on to pitch a shutout for the rest of the game.

"In the first half I feel like we weren't as physical," sophomore defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah said. "In the second half, we were playing for (injured quarterback Skylar Thompson) first of all so we just wanted it harder and then we just made plays."

After a third quarter where K-State's offense held the ball for nearly 11 minutes between two drives and retook the lead from the Salukis, the Wildcat defense was faced with a fourth quarter that provided Southern Illinois multiple opportunities to retake the lead.

After missing a field goal wide-left on their opening drive of the quarter, Southern Illinois got the ball back nearly two minutes later still trailing by just a point. That's where the Wildcat pressure made its mark.

Anudike-Uzomah popped the ball from Baker's arms allowing junior linebacker Daniel Green (who sat during the first half of the game due to a targeting penalty from the season-opening win over Stanford) to scoop it up, ending the second drive of the quarter without a SIU score.

"We were able to get after the quarterback in the second half and that really was the difference in the game," Klieman said. "(Baker) scrambled and kept plays alive in the first half and in the second half, maybe, our depth on the d-line wore them down a little bit."

Two drives later, after a SIU fourth-and-out led to K-State's first touchdown of the second half, the Salukis were once again driving deep into Wildcat territory down only eight points.

Anudike-Uzomah broke free and again, poked the ball right out of Baker's hands, allowing senior defensive tackle Timmy Horne to scoop it up and ice the game.

"Felix, he's a workhorse," sophomore cornerback Julius Brents said. "That's just effort... I see him make plays like that in practice on a consistent basis ... He's always around the ball."

After nearly blanking Stanford last week, Saturday's performance continued to show the improvement of K-State's defensive unit after a rocky 2020 season.

"As a whole unit we take pride in just doing everything we can to help this team win games," Brents said. "Being there for the offense when they're sluggish and vice-versa. Just piggy-backing off each other. We do strive for that. (We) just continue to do our best every single day."