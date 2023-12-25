Defense leads Raiders to 20-14 upset of Chiefs

Jack Jones of the Las Vegas Raiders returns an interception for a touchdown in the Raiders' NFL victory over the Kansas City Chiefs (JAMIE SQUIRE)

The Las Vegas Raiders defense produced two touchdowns in a matter of seconds on Monday to key a 20-14 upset at Kansas City that put the Chiefs' bid to lock up the AFC West division title on hold.

With their own offense sputtering, the Raiders defense took full advantage of every multiple miscues from the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Raiders trailed 7-3 when defensive tackle Bilal Nichols recovered a fumble and ran eight yards for a touchdown with 4:55 left in the first half.

A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but on the first play from scrimmage on the Chiefs' ensuing possession, Raiders cornerback Jack Jones intercepted Mahomes and raced 33 yards for a touchdown that put the Raiders up 17-7 with 4:48 remaining before the break.

It was the second pick-six in two games for Jones, who also returned an interception for a touchdown in the Raiders' 63-21 blowout of the Chargers.

Las Vegas' dominant defensive performance also included four sacks of a visibly frustrated Mahomes.

Harrison Butker also missed a field goal attempt and the Chiefs twice failed to convert on fourth-down plays in the second half.

Kansas City clawed back a touchdown when Mahomes hit Justin Watson with 2:42 to play.

But the Raiders offense -- which saw quarterback Aidan O'Connell pass for just 62 yards -- closed it out with a final drive that included a 43-yard gain from running back Zamir White, who finished with 145 rushing yards.

Mahomes completed 27 of 44 passes for 235 yards and the interception.

The Raiders had opened the scoring on the first of Daniel Carlson's two field goals, but Isiah Pacheco put the Chiefs in the lead with a 12-yard touchdown run from a trick play in which he took the snap himself.

But another direct snap to Pacheco backfired when his handoff to Mahomes ended in the fumble scooped up by Nichols, whose touchdown put Las Vegas ahead.

Adding to the Chiefs' pain, Pacheco later left the game with a concussion after losing his helmet and taking a knee from a teammate to the head.

At 9-6, the Chiefs can still clinch an eighth straight AFC West title with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

The Raiders improved to 7-8 and kept their playoff hopes alive heading into a clash with the Colts in Indianapolis next week.

bb/nro