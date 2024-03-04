Defense the key to Johnson City’s win over Owego for Class A girls basketball championship

Johnson City’s girls defeated Owego as the seeds suggested was expected. But the degree of superiority on display during Sunday’s Section 4 Class A final was an eye-opener, to be sure.

The Wildcats came away with a 54-32 victory at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, but the numbers behind that final score were what stood out.

Johnson City denied Owego a second-quarter point, a mere slice of a consuming stretch of Wildcats defense applied to blank the River Hawks for a bit over 14 minutes and extend their lead from three points to 27. The Wildcats cohesively harassed outside and defended dominantly on the interior, a disciplined combination that overwhelmed Owego.

The score was 44-14 through three quarters. Avrie Nannery scored 16 points and Annabel Burke 15 with four three-point goals for Johnson City.

“That was the name of the game today, how well we played defensively,” said first-season JC coach Chris Sinicki, succinctly sizing up the reason his squad has advanced to state playoffs.

Up next

Johnson City receives an opening-round bye, then will play a state quarterfinal against the champion of Section 1 (Walter Panas) or Section 9 (Red Hook), March 10 at The Arena.

Section 4 Class A girls basketball champion, Johnson City

Difference-making segment

Come the moment Stella Palladino struck for a goal inside with 73 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, it was a three-point difference and nothing indicated what may be ahead. But then …

Nannery scored twice on the interior, giving her three consecutive JC field goals, with 29 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put her side on top by 15-8 at the close of the period. What followed was more than a bit startling.

Johnson City outscored Owego by 12-0 in the second quarter. Nannery opened and closed scoring on the interior, courtesy of feeds from Marisa Smith and Burke, respectively. In the interim came a follow-up bucket by Smith and a three from atop by Burke – to go with Nannery’s finish thanks to a soft over-the-top assist.

It was 27-8 at halftime.

JC remained in control

Burke connected on two three-pointers, the first from top-right and the second from near the right corner. Nannery then converted from the right block off Smith’sccross-court pass and it was 35-8 with 3:50 remaining in the quarter.

Owego ended its drought with Alexis Herceg’s field goal in transition with 3:05 remaining in the quarter.

“I thought that we funneled them to the middle, we tried to run their shooters of the three-point line, get them into the middle and we’ve got two pretty good game-changers in the middle of the floor,” Sinicki said of his team’s defense. “Avrie and Marisa. Feed off your defense. I think the second quarter we did pretty well.

“Defensively, we ran them off the line, I don’t think they were comfortable and I’d like to think we had a little bit to do with that. It’s easy when you have two people in the middle who can change the game, and the others are disciplined to stay on their person out on the perimeter.

Three successive JC goals made for a 30-point advantage to close the third. Burke hit a three from the right wing, Nannery scored inside of a set-up from Delaney Gaughan and Emma Phelan converted two free throws.

Action from Johnson City's win against Owego for Section 4 Class A championship, March 3, 2024.

Etc., etc.

** Sinicki, on his team’s spot-on passing: “We’ve done a much better job later in the year of looking for people in the post and I think that worked well, we got them out of their 2-3, which I think they used a lot during the course of the season.”

** And of Smith, a Binghamton University-bound forward: “Marisa, she didn’t score 20-plus points today but she was a distributor. Her catching the ball at the high post and throwing it to Avrie, who was a beneficiary of some of those passes. I thought we moved the basketball pretty well and we had some open looks.”

** Of the next step: “We’ll have our hands full but we’ll enjoy this for a little while and then we’ll prepare for next week. We get to play in our home building again, which is a help for us.”

** Madison McEvoy scored nine points for Owego, all on fourth-quarter three-pointers.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Tight early, but thereafter Johnson City handles Owego in ‘A’ final