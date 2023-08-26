Defense key in Jefferson’s overtime win in season opener against Harrisburg

Tensions were high on the opening night of 11AAA football in South Dakota as the preseason No. 2 Harrisburg High School Tigers hosted the No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson High School Cavaliers in a rematch of last year’s State Championship game.

The teams exchanged blows early, scoring on their respective first drives of the game with Harrisburg’s junior quarterback Sam Knuth connecting with wideout Tytan Tryon for a long fourth down and goal conversion from the 9-yard-line.

Minutes later, the defending state champion Cavaliers struck back with their own junior quarterback Ethan Swenson finding running back Dawson Sechser wide-open up the seam to even the game at a touchdown a piece.

The offenses stalled out and Harrisburg threw a few interceptions before the Cavaliers found the endzone again. This time sophomore RB Daevion Simonsen scrambled his way in for the touchdown.

The point after was good and the Cavaliers entered the half up 14-7.

Jefferson's Samuel Siegfried (8) tries to defend against Harrisburg's Levi Danielson (25) in Harrisburg on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

As the second half got underway, both teams struggled offensively, having three-and-outs on their opening drives before Swenson got things rolling for Jefferson. He connected with Evan Haug for a 45-yard completion and capped off the drive two plays later with a 34-yard strike to tight end Rylan Aman extending Jefferson’s lead to 21-7.

The teams traded takeaways, with Jefferson’s Haug recovering a fumble before the Caveliers’ drive fizzled out. Dawson Sechser intercepted a tipped pass from Knuth and on the next play, Jaxson Wolbrink intercepted Swenson to get the ball back for the Tigers.

Quarterback Sam Knuth found his favorite target, Tytan Tryon, wide open for a walk-in touchdown to bring Harrisburg within 7. Jefferson made an aggressive play call, trying to solidify its lead with a 4th-down conversion from Harrisburg’s side of the field. However, the Cavs decision was costly and with Harrisburg taking over with excellent field position and a little trickery, it was fellow wide receiver Max Carlson who connected with Tryon for his third touchdown of the night, leveling the game at 21 points each.

More: Canton football aiming to impress, win fifth state championship

Neither team was able to amount to much offensive momentum during the last few minutes of regulation, and the game went into overtime.

Starting from the Tiger’s 10-yard line, Jefferson ran the ball four times, the last one being a direct snap to Dawson Sechser, who cut right and waltzed his way into the endzone. The extra point was good and put the Cavaliers up for the final time 28-21. Harrisburg took its turn from the 10-yard line, suffered two quarterback sacks, and could not cross the goal line.

Jefferson Cavaliers win against the Harrisburg Tigers in Harrisburg on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Don’t count Jefferson out

The Cavaliers went undefeated and won the state championship in Vermillion last year and they returned to action this week with only four starters remaining from last year’s team.

Coach Vince Benedetto spoke on the big question mark put on his team across the state coming into Week One.

“We talked about how there’s a lot of doubt on the outside and how the only thing that matters is what we think,” he said.

Benedetto said he was proud of the team in general.

“Our seniors and our captains did a good job of calming the rest of the team down when things were going good," he said. "And when things were going bad being like, 'We got this. Next play, we’re going to be alright.'”

Harrisburg Tigers play against the Jefferson Cavaliers in Harrisburg on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Try and stop Tryon

Tytan Tryon showed why he deserves to be on the Top 45 players list in South Dakota. Every time his No. 84 was called, he stepped up and delivered for Harrisburg. Hauling in all three Tiger touchdowns, two coming from his quarterback and one from a fellow wideout, it was not quite enough to get the job done in their season opener.

More: South Dakota high school volleyball: Here are the teams and players to watch in 2023

Jefferson’s defense gels on night one

Regardless of what Harrisburg tried to do for most of the game, Jefferson’s defense had an answer.

Forcing three interceptions in the first half before recovering a fumble and picking off Knuth again in the second half, the Caveliers' defense was everywhere the Tigers tried to attack. There was a bit of a lapse in the 4th quarter on two drives where Harrisburg started with great field position, but Coach Benedetto spoke on his defense’s tenacity down the stretch in overtime after surrendering their 14-point lead.

“If something bad happens, don’t worry about it," he said. "Play the next play, and I thought our guys did that. It really was, 'Forget the 4th quarter, let’s worry about overtime.'”

Jefferson's Samuel Siegfried (8) tries to defend against Harrisburg's Levi Danielson (25) in Harrisburg on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

When is the next game?

Looking ahead to next week, Jefferson will host Sioux Falls Washington at 7 p.m. Friday at Howard Wood Field, while Harrisburg travels to Brandon to take on the Lynx at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Aidan DeBoer is a freelance writer for the Argus Leader.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 3 takeaways from Jefferson's win over Harrisburg in Week 1 of HS football action