Defense, Jeremy Fears impress in Michigan State basketball's rout of Georgia Southern

The Michigan State basketball team came into Tuesday's home game with winless Georgia Southern looking to build off a promising second half in its Thanksgiving Day loss to No. 3 Arizona.

MSU accomplished that with an 86-55 victory over the Eagles, thanks in part to its play on the defensive end.

The Spartans took command of the game when they held Georgia Southern to just two points over the final 11:58 of the first half. The Eagles turned the ball over eight times during that stretch as MSU built a 38-11 halftime lead.

Overall in the first 20 minutes, Georgia Southern shot 18 percent from the floor, went 1-for-12 from the 3-point line, committed 11 turnovers and didn't attempt a free throw.

"I thought we missed some shots early, but we held them to 11 points, and I'm gonna tell one thing that (Georgia Southern) can do is score the basketball," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "As you saw, they have some athletes, but I thought we got our break going and our defense really picked up and we got some offense off our defense.

"We did some good things, but you'd like to finish a game and have players playing at the level they are capable of playing."

Sophomore Tre Holloman was efficient running the offense, recording 10 assists (five in each half), while freshman guard Jeremy Fears finished with 10 rebounds, all on the defensive end, for a team high from his point guard spot.

Izzo has wanted his perimeter players to rebound more effectively. They responded Tuesday, combining to grab 21, led by Fears and junior Jaden Akins with six.

"(Holloman) moved the ball well, 10 assists with just two turnovers. We had him at the point sometimes and let (Hoggard) and (Fears) go in and rebound a little more," Izzo said. "I was really pleased with Jeremy. I thought he competed, didn't force shots, took shots he can make right now, and he guarded very well until the end.

"I was pleased to see Jaden get in and rebound more after he didn't against Arizona, when he does more he really gets more active. Between those five, we have five really good guards, and that's what I thought we'd have coming in."

Fears has continued to carve out a role as the freshman added six points and three assists, only turning the ball over once and leading MSU with a plus-24 point differential when he was on the court.

"Going into the game, this team was a 3-point shooting team and long shots lead to long rebounds, so I was able to scoop some long rebounds and help the bigs out down there battling," Fears said. "It's a new team, new roster, and we're still jelling. We're getting better day by day. Our main goal is to defend, rebound and run."

MSU returns to action next Tuesday, where it hosts Wisconsin in the first Big Ten game of the season.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Defense, Jeremy Fears impress in MSU's rout of Georgia Southern