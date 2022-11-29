'Our defense is our identity': Keion Brooks after Washington's win over Seattle U
Washington forward Keion Brooks chatted with Pac-12 Network after logging 20 points and six rebounds in the Huskies' 77-66 win over Seattle U.
Washington forward Keion Brooks chatted with Pac-12 Network after logging 20 points and six rebounds in the Huskies' 77-66 win over Seattle U.
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
The Tottenham forward was visibly upset at the final whistle after South Korea suffered a 3-2 loss
The Cameroon striker lobbed Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic but seemed to think he was offside - yet the goal was given
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
‘He better pray to God I never find him,’ the world champion said after footage appeared to show Messi kicking a Mexico shirt in the Argentina locker room
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
Collins is going to get fined or suspended for this.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Jackson State is looking to keep its football coach Deion Sanders, who is garnering attention from several FBS schools, with Colorado being the latest
Kyle Shanahan responded to Raheem Mostert's claim that the 49ers attempted to pressure him out of having season-ending knee surgery last season.
Michigan State was fined $100,000 for its role in the tunnel incident in Ann Arbor last month. The “grown-ups,” Tom Izzo said, aren’t being blamed enough.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed on Monday.
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
Paul Finebaum gives his four teams for the College Football Playoff.
One day after Luke Fickell was named UW's head football coach, officials posted openings for both coordinators, an assistant and two other positions.