Defense helps Youngstown State beat Duquesne 34-14

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- - Nathan Mays threw for 131 yards and ran for 63 yards and a score and the defense played a major role in Youngstown State's 34-14 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

The Penguins (3-0) forced three Duquesne turnovers, converting two of them into scores.

A pair of quick touchdown runs by Mark Waid gave the Penguins an early 14-0 lead. After the second score, defensive back Bryce Gibson intercepted Duquesne's Daniel Parr and on the next play Joe Craycraft threw a 31-yard strike to London Pearson for a 21-0 advantage with 14:14 left in the first half. A Parr touchdown throw to Jake Dixon made it 21-7 at halftime.

The Dukes (1-1) opened the second half by penetrating deep into Penguins territory, but Kyle Hegedus put an end to the drive by forcing a Mark Allen fumble, which was recovered by Zaire Jones for a 7-yard return. Mays capped the ensuing Penguins drive with a 4-yard scoring dash to make it 27-7. Christian Turner's 16-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth sealed the win for Youngstown State.

Daniel Parr finished with 69 passing yards for the Dukes, who were held to 206 total yards. All-America running back A.J. Hines was limited to 37 rushing yards on 16 carries.