Defense fuels Illini's final Big Ten road win

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Brad Underwood is intent with his approach in building a program. At the top of the Illinois coach's list is defense and rebounding. Do those two things and any game is winnable — even when shots don't fall.

The reality of this Illinois basketball season has basically been the reverse. There's been few instances to doubt the offense with Terrence Shannon Jr. playing at an All-American level — an unstoppable force in transition — and Marcus Domask providing a go-to option in half court looks with post-ups and fadeaways in "booty ball."

Illinois' offense soared in the efficiency metrics as the regular season progressed. The Illini rank fourth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per both Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik.

But their defense went the other direction. Ranked outside the top 100 in efficiency in the new year.

Sunday in Iowa City was different. It wasn't the offensive free-for-all last month's first meeting was in Champaign. Illinois didn't have its best offensive showing — Terrence Shannon Jr.'s 25 points aside — but the Illini defense kept Iowa in check in a 73-61 victory.

"We're one of the top offenses in the country," Underwood said. "That's been well documented. When you have days when the ball doesn't go in, you have to find a way to win. That's what we've tried to base our whole program on is being able to do that. (Sunday) was maybe a little more like what we were early. I liked it. We've got to play that way if we want to make the run we talk about."

Illinois was trending the right way defensively early this week even in a 77-71 loss to Purdue. A couple hustle plays by the Boilermakers late wound up the difference maker. Taking that to heart was a point of emphasis during two subsequent days of practice that had a little more edge.

Underwood said his team "practiced angry." The Illini went back to basics. Stressed accountability. Challenged each other by making every drill a competition where mistakes and losses had consequences.

"Everything was very dialed up," Underwood said. "It was getting the guys to understand that it's basically effort. What generates effort is talk and communication."

Illinois throttling Iowa in the early going Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was the result of those practices. The Illini weren't at their offensive best, but their defense gave the Hawkeyes nothing as they built a 21-point lead midway through the first half.

"I really think it's our communication, and our bite on the defensive end was better," Illinois forward Dain Dainja said about the improvements at that end of the court against Iowa. "It's warring over screens. Making the second and third effort. I feel like we always make the first effort, but a lot of times we slip up on the second and third.

"I'd say the past month, really, we've really been trying to lock in on our defense. Our defense kind of slipped. We've still got to clean up some stuff, but overall it's going to give us a good boost in the tournament."

Illinois' reversion to its early-season norm — a defense than ranked in the top 25 nationally in the first two months — wasn't perfect. Iowa's Payton Sandfort got loose for a pair of transition threes in the second half and helped the Hawkeyes cut their deficit to four with 11 minutes, 15 seconds to play.

"We really had to settle down and stop them in transition," Illinois guard Ty Rodgers said. "I felt our halfcourt defense was really good. We just have to figure out how we can communicate better and talk more in transition and get matched up."

Illinois pushed its lead back to 10 points within 2 minutes to force an Iowa timeout. Underwood heard all the right things in the huddle from veteran forward Coleman Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier, while Shannon was after his teammates to get a "kill" — three defensive stops in a row.

"I think this group understands that teams make runs — especially good teams," Underwood said. "They just kind of maintained. We got in the huddle, and everybody was positive and everybody was upbeat."

Sunday's performance was also a reminder that this Illinois team can defend. That there can be a safety net if the offense doesn't hit the 80-point mark. It's simply a matter of doing it consistently.

"Every day (Underwood's) telling us it doesn't matter how good our offense is," Rodgers said. "Those big games and when it gets tight, we're going to need to be able to guard. Who can get a stop? That's what it's going to come down to — especially in March and the Big Ten tournament and moving forward to the NCAA tournament.

"We know how important defense is, and we know we can guard. We really showed how much we can guard at the beginning of the season. We dropped off a little bit, but we're trying to get back to that."