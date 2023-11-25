Defense, fourth-down conversions propel Lincoln Christian past Perkins-Tryon in 3A semis

BRISTOW — Malakai Dillard was Tulsa Lincoln Christian’s lone player lined up at wide receiver as the Bulldogs faced a crucial fourth down against Perkins-Tryon.

With the game tied in the fourth quarter and the football on the Perkins Tryon 19-yard line, Lincoln Christian only needed a couple yards to keep the drive alive, and a run play seemed likely.

But when senior quarterback Luke Milligan took the snap out of the shotgun formation, he dropped back to pass and looked to Dillard before airing it out.

“It was a one-man route,” Milligan said. “Just kind of trusted him.”

Milligan’s pass to Dillard over the middle of the field was on the money, and Dillard — a sophomore — snagged it between a pair of defenders before strolling into the end zone.

Lincoln Christian’s Luke Milligan throws a 19-yard TD to Malakai Dillard. Lincoln Christian leads 17-10 against Perkins-Tryon with 6:16 left in the game. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/VyfBE43Ypt — Nick Sardis (@nick_sardis) November 25, 2023

It proved to be the go-ahead score as Class 3A second-ranked Lincoln Christian took the lead and held on for a 17-10 victory against No. 3 Perkins-Tryon in the semifinals Friday night at Bristow High School’s stadium. Lincoln Christian will play top-ranked Heritage Hall, the defending champion, in the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

“It was a classic battle,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “I just give Perkins a ton of credit. They were as good on defense as advertised. They hadn’t given up much of anything all year long. We had to earn every inch that we got tonight, and our guys fought through it. We had some adversity. Our defense kept bailing our offense and our special teams out with big stops and just propelled us on to the win.”

Friday’s game was a defensive battle as both teams thrived on that side of the football.

Perkins-Tryon finished with just 142 yards, while Lincoln Christian had 421.

“The defense really stepped up,” Milligan said. “We didn’t have our best game at all.”

Lincoln Christian (13-0) broke a 3-3 tie as Milligan threw a fourth-down screen pass to junior Kylan Schultheis, who made the catch and raced into the end zone for a 34-yard score with 56.9 seconds left in the third.

Perkins-Tryon (11-2) fought back though and tied it as senior Beck Smith tossed a 3-yard touchdown to sophomore Wyatt Atkinson with 10:37 left in the fourth.

Milligan, who finished 14-of-22 passing for 206 yards, hit Dillard for the go-ahead score with 6:16 remaining.

“Luke’s a gamer,” Ricke said. “He’s been doing this for a while. I’ve been coaching him since he was in third grade, and I trust him with everything I got. And he had nothing but good vibes on the sideline.”

Other players who stood out for Lincoln Christian were seniors Sawyer Brooks (14 carries for 120 yards and three catches for 49 yards) and Moses Fullingim (30 carries for 120 yards), while Dillard had five catches for 44 yards.

Lincoln Christian didn’t play a clean game — it had 15 penalties for 89 yards — and that will be something the Bulldogs will try to be better at in the title game, which will include two teams with perfect records that are coming off close semifinal wins.

“I know Coach (Brett) Bogert,” Ricke said. “We’re friends. It’s a great program. They do things right. They coach their kids like we do. They coach them hard. Their kids play hard. They have a great system. They have a great culture. We’ve tried to emulate that, and we get to go head to head with them in the finals.”

