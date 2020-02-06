Defense is focus of N.C. A&T recruiting class

(Stats Perform) - North Carolina A&T coach Sam Washington replenished his roster with a 13-player recruiting class, including six transfers, as the tradition national signing period began Wednesday.

Four of the transfers previously played at ACC schools. Washington, who went heavy on defensive players, said the class may have additions before it is complete.

"The defensive line was one area that needed immediate attention," Washington said. "I thought we also replenished our defensive backfield."

N.C. A&T has won three straight MEAC, Celebration Bowl and HBCU national titles. The Aggies finished 9-3 and with a No. 20 ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 last season.

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 2020 SIGNEES

Javon Armstrong, DL, 6-2, 260, Bayboro, N.C. Pamlico County)

Isaiah Brooks, OL, 6-4, 305, Clemmons, N.C. (West Forsyth)

Andrew Brown, K, 5-10, 165, Lexington, N.C. (West Davidson)

Matthew Cairns, OL, 6-5, 285, Cary, N.C. (Cary)

*Dwayne "D.J." Crosser, DB, 6-2, 280, Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley/Virginia Tech)

Nick Dobson, TE, 6-3, 215, Teachey, N.C. (Wallace-Rose Hill)

*Michael "M.J." Frazier, TE, 6-5, 245, Cherry Hill, N.J. (Cherry Hill East/Hudson Valley CC)

Tyquan King, LB, 6-2, 215, Dillon, S.C. (Dillon)

*Courtney McKinney, RB, 6-1, 215, Biscoe, N.C. (East Montgomery/Wake Forest)

*Octavious Pringle, DL, 6-0, 295, Cayce, S.C. (Brookland Cayce/Coastal Carolina)

*Robert Porcher, DL, 6-1, 272, Orlando, Fla. (Dr. Phillips/Virginia Tech)

*Mychale Salahuddin, DB/ATH, 6-0, 205, Washington, D.C. (H.D. Woodson/Pittsburgh)

Nicholas Wilds-Lawing, QB, 6-3, 180, Concord, N.C. (Northwest Cabarrus)

*-Transfer