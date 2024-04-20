Defense dooms Rays, as 2 infield errors lead to 5-run Yankees rally

NEW YORK — The Rays at times this season have had to deal with a slumbering offense, a struggling bullpen and some inconsistent starting pitching.

Friday, they were done in by their defense.

Errors by second baseman Curtis Mead and first baseman Yandy Diaz factored heavily in the Yankees scoring five runs in the seventh inning and rolling to a 5-3 victory in the teams’ first meeting of 2024.

The Rays (11-10) were leading 1-0 going into the seventh on what would have been a feel-good story:

New York native Richie Palacios, who grew up attending Yankees games, playing for the first time at Yankee Stadium, with his parents and 100-plus relatives and friends in the stands, and homering to lead off the sixth inning.

Tyler Alexander, with a second straight strong start, took a shutout into the sixth, and Shawn Armstrong got them through it.

Chris Devenski struck out Gleyber Torres to open the seventh, but then the Rays made some costly mistakes.

Mead misplayed a grounder by Alex Verdugo. A single by Jose Trevino put runners on the corners. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a hard bouncer to first that hopped over Diaz’s glove, allowing the tying run to score.

Leadoff man Anthony Volpe singled crisply to center to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Then Soto, the slugging outfielder acquired from San Diego, smashed a 409-foot homer to right, clocked at 110.9 mph, and emphatically flipped his bat.

The Rays answered back with two runs in their half of the eighth but could get no closer.

Randy Arozarena drew a leadoff walk off reliever Ian Hamilton, then Palacios delivered again with a double. Isaac Paredes followed with a single that scored both.

After Harold Ramirez and Amed Rosario lined out, Mead singled to put two on. But Jose Cabellero grounded out to keep it 5-3.

The Rays tried to rally again in the ninth, when Ben Rortvedt and Diaz led off with singles against Yankees closer Clay Holmes.

Arozarena hit a pop up to short center that Aaron Judge dove for but didn’t catch. Second base umpire John Libka initially signaled out, which may have led to Rortvedt going back to second, and then was easily thrown out at third when second baseman Gleyber Torres recovered the ball. Rays manager Kevin Cash argued to no avail, then Palacios lined into a double play to end the game.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.