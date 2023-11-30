Defense has been difference for Oakland football in search of another state championship

Strong defense has been a staple of the Oakland football team during its epic run to four TSSAA state football championships, six BlueCross Bowl appearances and nine consecutive trips to the 6A semifinals under coach Kevin Creasy.

The 2023 season is no exception, despite the Patriots defense working under their third defensive coordinator in three years.

David Watson, who made the transition from coaching the offensive line to being the defensive coordinator, has guided a unit that has allowed just nine points a game this season.

During the postseason the Patriots have been even more dominant, having allowed just 5.5 points a contest and shutting down offensive juggernauts such as Riverdale and Bradley Central along the way.

"I think it's just the focus of the kids, the want-to," Watson said. "They understand what's at stake each week and how stakes go up in the playoffs. The (25-24 Week 11) loss to Riverdale helped focus them and make them decide what they wanted to do and what kind of work to put in."

Oakland (12-2) will play Houston (12-2) in the Class 6A state championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. CT at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium. The Patriots are seeking their fourth consecutive state title and fifth in six years.

The defense has been a big catalyst during the playoffs, shutting out Riverdale and holding Bradley Central and Mr. Football finalist Boo Carter (who had 27 total yards) to just 17 points have helped Oakland make a statement defensively.

"It's just the way we've swarmed to the ball," said Oakland junior linebacker Caleb Ellison. "People started to learn that it was win or go home. We had bigger football games and better teams coming, and we had to play better."

"Honestly, it was just everybody coming together and playing better as a team," said sophomore defensive back Craig Tutt, who recently picked up an offer from Tennessee. "The chemistry is better. We're playing harder. The line is getting great rushes, the linebackers are stopping the run, and helping over the middle. And we're covering deep. Everyone is doing their jobs."

Senior linebacker Korey Smith has had been one of the defensive leaders with 83 tackles, six sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

But the defense is relatively young. Ellison leads the team with 85 tackles and 6.5 sacks. Tutt has 45 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions. Other underclassmen such as DBs Bronson Crisp and Gus Ramsey and DE Dre Oldham have been big playmakers.

Oakland football's David Watson was easy choice for DC job

Watson was a logical choice to take over the defense, having held that role before at Blackman. The former Oakland and MTSU standout has also been a head coach, both at Siegel and Blackman.

"It's been a smooth transition," Creasy said. "He's an Oakland guy. He did it because he wants Oakland to be successful. He knew he had a pretty good thing going with the offensive line. He's known throughout the state as one of the best offensive line coaches. But we've known for a long time he's one of the best football coaches."

"He's doing an amazing job," Ellison said. "It's kind of natural, the way he calls defense. He knows what he's doing. He's a very smart coach."

Watson has worked with many area teams since he broke into coaching out of MTSU in the 1990s.

"When you've been a head coach and have coached as long as I have, you know both sides of the ball pretty well," Watson said. "It was just kind of a need for our team. I didn't have to do it, but it seemed like a good fit. It's been fun. I just like working with kids and coaches. This is why I've stayed in coaching so long, the relationships and the things I get to do with the players. I've enjoyed that part of it."

