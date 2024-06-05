Defense, counterattacks yield another win as FC Frederick is off to 4-1 start

Now in its ninth season in the National Premier Soccer League, FC Frederick’s men’s semi-pro team matched its best start Tuesday night on the strength of a couple of team pillars so far this season, defense and its ability to counterattack.

FC Frederick quickly turned a couple of Grove United turnovers into goals and then weathered a late offensive surge by the Richmond, Virginia-based club for a 2-1 victory at St. John’s Catholic Prep.

The win raised FC Frederick’s record to 4-1 this season, which matches the 2017 team for the best start in club history. This team can take the mantle outright Saturday with a victory over DMV Elite FC (2-2) at Bladensburg High School.

“We have a lot of young players. We have a lot of accomplished players, and we are using a lot of different lineups,” said Rob Ryerson, the former college coach at Mount St. Mary’s who is in his third season at the helm of this FC Frederick team.

“So, to be 4-1 using all of these different lineups is actually a good thing. I feel it just gives us team chemistry and shows that we are deep in this league.”

After surrendering the first goal to Grove United (1-3) in the eighth minute, FC Frederick pulled even in the 38th minute when Cole Hellert picked a ball of a defenseman’s foot and pushed it into the open net with the back side of his foot.

“Just got the ball, tried to turn, went into kind off a tackle with the center-back and managed to get through and poke it by the keeper,” Hellert said. “A little lucky, but we fought really hard. So, it was not undeserved.”

Grove United dominated possession throughout the game, which has been a sticking point for FC Frederick so far, and generated far more shots in the second half. At one point, the margin was 12-2 in favor of Grove United in the second half.

“The challenge we are dealing with right now is when we win the ball, we have to make sure we keep it, as opposed to just playing it back to them,” Ryerson said. “That’s where we struggled a lot tonight, which put the pressure on us even more.”

It nearly wound up costing FC Frederick the victory, as sustained pressure by Grove United over the final 10 minutes resulted in a shot that smacked the crossbar and another shot that just went wide of the far post.

However, when opportunity presented itself in the offensive end, FC Frederick pounced.

The winning goal was the result of another Grove United giveaway, as Yuval Nimrodi gained possession and sent a ball out on the right flank to Robby Ryerson, the coach’s son, who fired a shot past the goalkeeper and inside the far post.

“Took a touch, and knew I was going to hit it back post,” Ryerson said.

So why is FC Frederick so good in these counterattacking moments?

“Just have high-energy players and a very deep team,” Robby Ryerson said. “So, if we make a [substitution], a guy comes in with a lot of energy, ready to play. That’s the reason why we are so intense during games.”