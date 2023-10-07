Defense is a big reason CB South is off to second 7-0 start in school history

WARRINGTON — The Central Bucks South defense was effective in 2022, allowing an average of 16.2 points on the way to a 7-4 record and a berth in the PIAA Class 6A District One playoffs.

The Titans' defense is even better this fall and is a big reason that CB South is 7-0 for just the second time in a school history dating back to 2004. The other occasion was in 2007 when, with current offensive coordinator Bart Szarko as head coach, Eric Reynolds and the Titans won their first 11 before losing in the district quarterfinals.

Coordinator John Cataldo's "D" is giving up just 9.1 points through seven games following Friday night's 42-0 home victory against Abington.

"We're aggressive and relentless to the ball," said senior safety Jack Mauz. "We have good technique and (the coaches provide) good game plans each week."

"All of our coaches are amazing," senior linebacker Adam Oscar said. "They really put us in a position to be successful on the field, especially Coach Cataldo. They always tell us go 1-0 on every series. It's kind of our mindset."

Oscar was leading the Titans in tackles with 44 (four for loss, including three sacks) prior to facing Abington.

CB East's Voglesong a throwback player: As a quarterback/linebacker in high school football

"We have a lot of hard-working guys on our defense and team," Oscar said. "Everybody just works together to create the product that goes on the field Friday night. The record takes care of itself."

In the Suburban One League National Conference win over Abington, the CB South defense registered its second shutout of the season, in addition to seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage, three sacks and interceptions by junior linebacker Jim Wade and junior defensive back Dan McCusker.

A common refrain at CB South is that each player needs to do his 1/11th for the defense to be successful, which certainly seems to be happening.

"The players understand where they fit into the bigger picture of what we are trying to do," said Titans head coach Tom Hetrick. "Defensively, when no one cares who gets the credit, good things can happen. We have had players that have been consistently doing their 1/11th."

.@cbsouth football safety Jack Mauz makes the tackle on @AbingtonFootba1 senior Brooklyn Browne to prevent a first down. Two plays later, @CBSouthTitans senior Anthony Leonardi scores on a 39-yard run. @CBSouthHS leads 6-0. @HSGameOn pic.twitter.com/ZZbjWz57E3 — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) October 6, 2023

As an inside linebacker, Oscar's role is to play downhill and make tackles. Free safety Mauz's primary responsibility is to look for the pass first and read his keys.

"Our confidence is really high," Mauz said. "(The coaches) stress that you get confidence from preparation and practicing really hard throughout the week."

CB South (4-0 SOL National) closes out its conference regular-season schedule by hosting Neshaminy next Friday night, then visiting undefeated Central Bucks West on Oct. 20 and hosting Pennridge on Oct. 27. Third in the latest district rankings, the Titans are on course for at least one home playoff contest in the 16-team tournament.

"We've got plenty more work to do," Mauz said. "We've got to keep building and keep getting better."

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: CB South making a strong case for the defense