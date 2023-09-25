Defense is big in KWC's 13-10 win over Ohio Dominican

Sep. 24—Christian Arrambide once again led Kentucky Wesleyan College on a last minute drive to victory Saturday night.

But, it was the Panthers defense that kept making big plays and holding Ohio Dominican out of the end zone so they could escape with a 13-10 win.

That victory set off a big celebration on homecoming weekend for KWC at a full Steele Stadium.

Camden Williams caught a 7-yard slant pattern from Arrambide on fourth down for a KWC touchdown with 35 seconds left, then KWC's defense batted down a Hail Mary pass to the end zone as time expired to preserve the win at Independence Bank Field. KWC kicker Blake Vivrette made the important extra point late after missing one on the team's first touchdown, an Arrambide 4-yard run with 11:11 left in the second quarter.

Williams' catch capped a 41-yard drive that started with 4:31 left in the game.

The victory was the first for KWC in seven games against Ohio Dominican. KWC went to 3-1 for the first time since the 2010 season. KWC is 2-0 in the G-MAC.

"Find a way to win," KWC coach Tyrone Young said of the team's mindset going down the stretch. "Our defense played amazing all night. They kept us together, kept us in the game. To hold that team to 10 points, they saved us all night long. The defense was the reason we won this game."

"Christian is a pure winner. No way Christian was going to let us lose that game."

Arrambide was 18-of-26 passing for 130 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. KWC only rushed for 40 yards against a big, physical Ohio Dominican defense. Ohio Dominican outgained KWC 248-170 in total yardage.

Ohio Dominican led 7-6 on a Jonzell Norrils 4-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left in the first quarter. Ivan Ehrmlich hit a 26-yard field goal to put Ohio Dominican up 10-6 with 2:33 left in the first half.

Ohio Dominican fell to 1-3, 0-2 in the G-MAC.

KWC's defensive contributions were so important that Young awarded the game ball to defensive coordinator Brandon Frase.

"These last couple of games we've been talking about how we haven't unhitched the wagon," Frase said. "Our offense has kept us in ballgames. Our mindset this week was we've got to create chaos — unhitch the wagon. Let's do our part now. We're doing a good job of playing complimentary football. The defense is can step up and the offense can step up in different moments."

KWC's defense was solid in the first half, but it really turned the heat up in the second half.

KWC got an interception and a fumble recovery to end Ohio Dominican's first two possessions of the second half. KWC forced punts on three other Ohio Dominican possessions in the second half before the final stop to end the game.

KWC honored the first KWC team in the modern era from 1983 during this homecoming weekend.

OHIO DOMINICAN 7 3 0 0 — 10

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 0 6 0 7 — 13