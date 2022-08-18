Which defense will have better 2022: Chargers or Rams? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss which defense will have better 2022 between the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Kyle Shanahan provided some clarity on what went into the decision to release veteran corner Darqueze Dennard with a straightforward answer.
Former wide receiver Antonio Brown had some very strong opinions about Tom Brady leaving Buccaneers training camp due to personal reasons.
Boiling tensions between the Patriots and Panthers went from bad to worse on Wednesday.
The Jaguars released one of their most experienced players on Wednesday, jettisoning defensive tackle Malcom Brown in a surprise move.
Herbie's son Zak, lost his black stripe today! #GoBucks
Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class took a massive blow on Wednesday. Roughly 14 months after becoming Notre Dame's first commit in the class, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley has announced his decommitment. Keeley's decision to reopen his recruitment comes from his continued desire to visit other schools.
Minus their WR1 to a cut foot, the offense stalled in Costa Mesa. KaVontae Turpin, Ezekiel Elliott, and Neville Gallimore had highlights. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A cheap shot to Christian McCaffrey set off another melee between the Panthers and Patriots at joint practice.
Coach Mike Hickmon was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting.
This could be a GAME CHANGER! #GoBlue
With rosters having to be cut to 53 men in a couple of weeks, trade speculation will ramp up. PFF has a few names connected to the Browns in this piece:
If the Panthers need any backup against the Patriots, the Hurricanes might be willing to lend some hands.
A bigger punishment could be looming for Panthers' CB Kenny Robinson.
The Patriots and Panthers were back at it again on Wednesday, complete with more tension and multiple scuffles. Phil Perry shares the Patriots who stood out to him, both positively and negatively.
JJ Arcega-Whiteside is Seattle's problem now, and the former Eagles wide receiver is getting talked up by his new head coach in the weakest terms possible. By Adam Hermann
When Aaron Rodgers speaks, people in Green Bay listen and that was the case with the quarterback’s comments about the team’s young receivers this week. Rodgers said those players have to be much more consistent when it comes to things like route running if they are going to be successful this season. That resulted in [more]
A new documentary serves as a reminder of the ugly backlash Notre Dame star Manti Te’o faced after he was the victim of an infamous catfishing scam.
Multiple reports Wednesday indicated Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA were in active settlement talks with the NFL to avoid a full-year suspension.
NFL analyst Colin Cowherd makes a case for the Bears to send Roquan Smith to another team.
Carolina’s top two options at quarterback once again split reps while practicing against the Patriots. The latest from Mayfield vs. Darnold after another chaotic practice in New England.