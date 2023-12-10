Defense, balanced scoring (again) leads Lobos to eighth consecutive win

Dec. 9—HENDERSON, Nev. — The only thing keeping Santa Clara in the game on Saturday afternoon in the Dollar Loan Center was the free-throw line.

Sure, the UNM Lobos could have slowed the constant whistles had they chosen to dial back this season's newly deployed, opening-tip-to-final-buzzer defensive pressure, but that's not what coach Richard Pitino sees for this team.

Instead, the Lobos countered being called for 26 fouls and giving up 26 points at the free throw line by scoring 27 points off the 26 turnovers they forced. UNM cruised to its eighth victory in a row, 93-76 over Santa Clara in the Jack Jones Classic.

"Just, defensively terrific," Pitino said. "Eighteen steals, 26 turnovers forced. We're playing with amazing effort. ... So proud of our guys. I think we're doing some really, really good things versus a team that we really respect. We wanted to speed them up, make them uncomfortable. We did that."

UNM improved to 9-1 on the season and has played five consecutive games without leading scorer Jamal Mashburn Jr. (injured thumb) after enduring another five-game stretch earlier in the season without fellow senior all-conference guard Jaelen House (hip).

One game after holding UC Santa Barbara without a field goal for 10 minutes and 24 seconds in the second half, the Lobos on Saturday held Santa Clara (7-3) without a field goal over the final 9:15 of the first half. The Broncos hit 13 of 14 free throws in that stretch but still trailed 47-27 at the break.

Santa Clara started the game by inserting 7-foot-1 backup center Francisco Caffaro into the starting lineup for the first time this season in place of 5-foot-11 point guard Jalen Benjamin. That gave the Broncos two 7-footers at the beginning of the game.

"We talked about that," Pitino said. "... If they're gonna be big, we got to be scrappy. So we really wanted to pick up the pressure when we saw that big lineup."

UNM attacked the rim throughout. The Lobos outscored Santa Clara in the paint 56-24, scoring their first 16 points within 8 feet of the rim or on free throws from a foul at the rim as they chose to attack that big lineup from the jump.

UNM had five players scoring in double figures led by Donovan Dent with 22 points and Jemarl Baker Jr. with 17 (including all four of UNM's made 3-pointers). The Lobos' 18 steals tied for fourth most versus a Division I team in program history. Saturday's 93 points gave UNM 90 or more in all four games played in the Dollar Loan Center this season — three wins in the Thanksgiving week Ball Dawgs Classic and Saturday's Jack Jones Classic.

UNM's offense flourished but it wasn't because of a nice rhythm or comfortable flow — because of all the fouling.

The Lobos' frustration was apparent in the second half, especially during one stretch of having 12 of 15 fouls called go against them. A no-call on a missed House layup attempt with contact led to the senior point guard being called for a technical. He picked up his fourth foul a possession later, just 90 seconds into the second half. Not long after, Pitino blew up and was called for a technical, the second consecutive game that both House and Pitino received technical fouls in the second half.

"You don't have to press and foul, you know what I mean?" Pitino said when asked if he considered backing off the intense pressure while the fouls were mounting. "I thought we were turning them over — 26 turnovers, that's a lot.

"That's the one gripe. I've got to look myself in the mirror. We've got to stop with the technicals," he added. "I've got to stop. Jaelen's got to stop. Everybody's gotta stop worrying about the refs. The refs are not going to be perfect. Neither am I. Neither are the players. We're getting too distracted with that and it starts with me."

Santa Clara was led by 16 points off the bench from Camaron Tongue. The Broncos did outscore UNM 49-46 in the second half.

But Saturday belonged to the Lobos, who outrebounded Santa Clara 37-31. They got 11 points and 7 rebounds off the bench from Isaac Mushila and saw freshman Tru Washington extend his double-digit scoring streak to six games with his 11-point effort, nine coming in the second half. House scored nine points and had six steals.