Defense is Back: Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 20-6 win over Cincinnati

The Oklahoma Sooners look like they’ve found a defense. After holding Cincinnati to six points, the Sooners are now allowing just 8.5 points per game this season.

That’s the lowest number through four games since 2009.

They received strong performances from several big names on the defense as they held one of the best running teams in the country to less than four yards per carry in the win.

Once again, the Sooners won the turnover battle, picking off two Emory Jones passes to stymie potential scoring drives.

It was a game that never really felt in doubt despite the offense’s inability to run the ball or sustain drives. And that should be a scary thought that this team can still get better.

As we revel in the Sooners win, here’s how social media reacted.

He has a point

If you're a #Sooners fan you have to be more encouraged by that type of win than if the score was 48-35, right? — Captain405 (@Cap_405) September 23, 2023

Fans showed out

Venables: “Our fans were amazing on the road.” #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 23, 2023

Danny Stutsman is HIM

There isn’t a Lb in the country playing the game of football better than Danny Stutsman right now. #Sooners — Alex King (@AKing_Evals) September 23, 2023

Those people were wrong

I'll say again I was told by MULTIPLE people that Andrel Anthony had a real issue with drops at Michigan. He has not shown ANY of that for the #Sooners so far. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) September 23, 2023

For real, for real

#Sooners win 20-6 in their first true road test and go 4-0 on the season. Defense is for real. — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) September 23, 2023

Pretty good

Last time the #Sooners held a conference opponent without a touchdown? The Baker Mayfield Crotch Grab game at Kansas, all the way back in November of 2017. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 23, 2023

Joe Mixon showing up in support

Joe Mixon in attendance this afternoon #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Dv7hf31c5F — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) September 23, 2023

Bob Stoops in attendance

Look who is there to greet #Sooners after solid win in Cincy. I don’t think the ‘22 team wins this game. But ‘23 shows promise at 4-0 & ISU headed to town. Unbeaten rivals to meet in Cotton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qm71LljZdI — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) September 23, 2023

Ethan Downs leading the charge

No OU band here, so Ethan Downs is leading the team for the alma mater postgame #Sooners pic.twitter.com/zEbKct8k6P — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) September 23, 2023

Nic Anderson has been BIG

Nic Anderson for six. Man, has he come along in a BIG WAY for the #Sooners. #OU imposed their will on that drive and you can see how different things are with Tawee Walker in there and his physicality. 7-3 #Oklahoma with :34 left in first quarter. — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) September 23, 2023

New Year, New Team

Just another example of a game Oklahoma finds a way to lose last season. Impressive, gritty performance up in Cincinnati for the #Sooners today. Defense carrying right now. Cincy 2nd half drives: FG

Downs

Downs

Downs

End of game Good to see. — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) September 23, 2023

Key Lawrence was the Key

Key Lawrence is here folks — Bryant C. (@thatmanbryant) September 23, 2023

Taking it back to the old school

DEFENSE IS FUN AGAIN 😎 — Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) September 23, 2023

I don't disagree

I know most of you don't want to hear this but Lebby has done a good job today. #Sooners — Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) September 23, 2023

Alum chimes in

Good win , OC needa step it up tho — Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) September 23, 2023

Saying what we're all thinking

Bowman babies gonna be absolutely menaces 🫢 @jaydac00 — Kinzie Hansen (@kinziehansen) September 23, 2023

Elite Defense

Cincinnati came into this game averaging:

525 yds per game

286 passing

239 rushing

39 ppg They got held to:

376 yards

235 passing

141 rushing

6 pts 🤝🤝🤝 — Jay Smith – UNFAIR Sports (@unfairsports) September 23, 2023

Playing out of his mind

Danny Stutsman is winning the Butkus. I will not be taking questions. — Ben Dackiw (@BenDackiw) September 23, 2023

Not sure how to feel about this

So this is what it feels like to have a defense. — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) September 23, 2023

Steal of the Transfer Portal

I been thinking the same thing every play he makes https://t.co/yXqHr4BKwL — Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) September 23, 2023

Dillon Gabriel just a bit off

Damn can’t miss that one either https://t.co/5P6enD3Mpt — Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) September 23, 2023

It's an odd phenomenon

I have never seen a coach alternate pairs of running backs from game to game. But it's happening. — Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) September 23, 2023

Not a great day

Lebby is quiet quitting — Blinkin (@blinkinriley) September 23, 2023

Nippert was LOUD

It does not sound like there are only 40,000 people here. This place is deafening. Awesome environment for college football. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 23, 2023

Great Question

Dillon Gabriel was good

If Dillion Gabriel averaged this game for his career he would finish with… A better completion percentage than Sam Bradford A better yards per attempt than Deshaun Watson A better adjusted yards per attempt than Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/D3lnteDyPs — Blinkin (@blinkinriley) September 23, 2023

Stutsman showing people can grow

The transformation of Danny Stutsman from goofy class clown to Butkus Award contender is a tremendous accomplishment for both Stutsman and Brent Venables. The linebacker who didn't know how to take notes or watch film is now one of the best linebackers in the country. Quite the… — Captain405 (@Cap_405) September 23, 2023

OU Fans Are everywhere

Hearing from a lot of Cincinnati fans that they've never seen this many visiting fans at their stadium. That OU faithful travels with the best of 'em. Boomer! — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) September 23, 2023

Usage has been weird

Unless I completely glossed over it, Jovantae Barnes did not touch the field today. Gavin Sawchuk did… on the front line of the kick return team. pic.twitter.com/kfVLyzRCCm — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire