Defense adds some extra beef with lineman Ben Roberts

Another monster up front. Ben Roberts is locked in with the Ducks! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ylq2ivuCFv — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 15, 2021

The defensive commits keep rolling in for the Oregon Ducks ad new head coach Dan Lanning in this early signing period as defensive lineman Ben Roberts puts his name on the dotted line.

Roberts, a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder out of Salt Lake City, had numerous offers including Washington and Nebraska.

He is the No. 1 defense tackle from Utah according to Rivals and ESPN, while also ranking No. 1 among defensive linemen by 247Sports. According to the 247 composite, Roberts is the No. 2 defensive lineman in Utah and was selected to play in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl.

He finished his career at East High School with 192 tackles (94 solo), 21.0 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass break up. Roberts also averaged 8.7 tackles per game and as a senior, helped lead East to the quarterfinals of the 2021 UHSAA/Mountain America 5A State Playoffs. He completed his senior season with 107 tackles (58 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one pass breakup while averaging 9.7 tackles per game.