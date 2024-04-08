Defending women’s wheelchair champion withdraws from 128th Boston Marathon

American Susannah Scaroni, who won her first Boston Marathon title in the 2023 women’s wheelchair competition, has withdrawn from this year’s race.

Scaroni will not be part of the professional women’s wheelchair field when the 128th Boston Marathon is held on April 15, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Scaroni withdrew from the race. She won last year despite having to stop early in the race to tighten her wheel.

Other withdrawals include:

• Edward Cheserek (Kenya) has withdrawn from the professional men’s field

• Malindi Elmore (Canada) has withdrawn from the professional women’s field

• Jason Ayr (USA) has withdrawn from the professional men’s field

