Defending Truck Series champ Ben Rhodes tries to double up at Darlington

There are two former Darlington winners in the field for Friday night‘s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, and they‘re both driving Toyotas.

But that‘s about the only similarity between the two competitors in Friday‘s Dead On Tools 200 (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: Darlington weekend schedule | Throwback paint schemes

Twenty-five-year-old Ben Rhodes is the defending series champion. He won at Darlington in 2020 in the Truck Series‘ return to the “Track Too Tough to Tame” after a nine-year hiatus. Rhodes is fresh off an impressive April 16 victory at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.

Where does Rhodes finish at Darlington? - Powered By PickUp

Todd Bodine, 58, will make his 796th career start in NASCAR‘s three national series combined when he takes the green flag. Bodine is driving the No. 62 Tundra for Halmar Friesen Racing.

Series regulars with hopes of winning and securing a playoff berth will have to deal with a formidable obstacle. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Ross Chastain will drive a fifth Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports.

Chastain began his rise to prominence at Darlington in 2018, when he won the pole and the first two stages in Chip Ganassi Racing‘s No. 42 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.