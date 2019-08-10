Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick top Saturday practices at Michigan

Erik Jones made some home-state headway in Saturday’s final Monster Energy Series practice, topping the leaderboard at Michigan International Speedway.

Jones pushed the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota to a best lap of 189.843 mph in the 50-minute final tune-up for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). Jones is searching for his first Michigan win and some stability on the postseason bubble in Sunday’s 400-miler.

Alex Bowman clinched the second spot on the speed chart, guiding the Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet at 188.763 mph. Kevin Harvick, who led Saturday’s opening practice, was third-best at 188.640 in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford.

Austin Dillon was fourth-fastest with Daniel Suarez completing the top five. Suarez’s speed was offset by an incident with 17 minutes left in practice, when he lost control of the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford and brushed the outside retaining wall in Turn 2.

Suarez limped his car back to the garage with damage to the right-rear fender and a flat left-rear tire, which caused his spin.

Brad Keselowski, who won the pole position in Friday qualifying, was 13th-best on the final practice chart.

Final practice holds: The Nos. 34 (Michael McDowell), 52 (Austin Theriault) and 53 (Spencer Boyd) were docked 15 minutes of practice time for being late out of the garage for inspection.

Harvick builds head of steam in Saturday’s early practice

Kevin Harvick clocked the fastest lap time during Saturday morning’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway, reminding people how he won this August race a year ago.

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford had a best time of 37.795 seconds around the 2-miler, going around at a high 190.501 mph.

Just 0.096 seconds behind Harvick was Kyle Busch with a fast lap of 37.891 seconds and 190.019 mph. William Byron was then in third at 37.895 seconds and 189.999 mph.

Erik Jones (37.918 seconds, 189.883 mph) and Joey Logano (37.922 seconds, 189.863 mph) rounded out the top five. Logano won the series’ June race here.

Busch Pole Award winner Brad Keselowski came in 18th, timing a 38.127-second lap at 188.843 mph. As the final driver to qualify Friday, Keselowski had a 37.801-second time and 190.471 mph speed.

Last Sunday’s winner at Watkins Glen International, Chase Elliott, had the 22nd-fast lap at 38.208 seconds and 188.442 mph.