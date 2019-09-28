Defending race winner Blaney leads Saturday practice at Roval

Defending race winner Ryan Blaney topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s opening practice at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Blaney wheeled his No. 12 Team Penske Ford around the 2.28-mile Roval at 101.882 mph. Blaney won last year’s inaugural road-course race when Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. spun at the finish, opening the door for him to drive through for the win.

There were also some spins and anxious moments in Saturday’s practice that were noteworthy. Kyle Busch spun in Turn 4 and made contact with the wall, damaging the left-rear quarter panel of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota. Busch went to the garage for repairs but did not appear to need a backup car.

Later on, Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman were among the drivers who blew threw the backside chicane, which was redesigned for the 2019 race. Both will need to hit their marks a little better by the time Sunday’s race, the Bank of America Roval 400, rolls around (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Ryan Preece (101.445 mph), Joey Logano (101.388 mph), Johnson (101.290 mph) and Denny Hamlin (101.228 mph) rounded out the top five in order. Hamlin was in his backup car after wrecking the No. 11 JGR Toyota in opening practice Friday.

