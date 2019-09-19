When the Bears head to D.C. next Monday, it'll be their second nationally-televised game in three weeks. It's not dissimilar from 2018's start, when they started with back-to-back Sunday nights: first in Green Bay (remember?!) and then the home opener vs. Seattle.

Last year, that Seahawks game would be the last nationally-viewed Bears game until they played in Detroit on Thanksgiving almost two months later. Flexed Sunday night games against the Rams and in Minnesota made it 4 on the season.

Things are a bit different this season. As it stands today, the Bears are scheduled to be on national broadcasts five more times this year, and seven times on the season. Two weeks after D.C. they'll be in London against the Raiders, and then have Sunday night games against the Rams, Cowboys, and Chiefs. Throw in another noon Thanksgiving kickoff in Detroit and that's a whole lot of exposure.

"Bring the prime time, bring the prime time," linebacker Danny Trevathan said. "That's what we strive for, that's what we wanted. Coach talked about being 100… that's prime time."

There have been a lot of night games in the Matt Nagy era, a testament to how quickly he brought the franchise back into the national conversation. It's not without it's cons, but that many late kickoffs means you're doing something well.

"There's a little bit more attitude when you're playing on Thursday night, Sunday night, Monday night," said Allen Robinson. "You know the whole world is watching – there's only one game on at that time."

"Everybody's watching," Trevathan added. "And it's a chance for us to go ahead and play our type of ball, come away with a dub, and put it on for the whole world to see."

As defending NFC North champs, the Bears are embracing all that comes with the national spotlight originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago