Defending National Champions Clemson men’s soccer announces 2024 schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Mike Noonan and the reigning National Champion Clemson men’s soccer team announced the 2024 season schedule on Thursday. The schedule features eight ACC matches and is highlighted by an NCAA Elite 8 rematch at home against new ACC member Stanford and an ACC Championship rematch at home against North Carolina.

FULL SCHEDULE PAGE

The Tigers will play three exhibition matches to prepare for the regular season, starting at Charlotte on August 10th, before welcoming Mobile University and Georgia State to Historic Riggs Field on August 13 and 17, respectively.

Clemson’s non-conference schedule includes eight total matches, including a road matchup with South Carolina on Friday, August 30th. The Tigers have won each of their last 10 meetings with the Gamecocks.

Clemson begins ACC play on Sept. 6, hosting one of the newest ACC members, Stanford, at 7:00 pm inside Historic Riggs Field. The match is a re-match of back-to-back NCAA tournaments, with Stanford prevailing in 2022 and the Tigers winning in 2023. The match will also take place following the annual First Friday parade.

The Tigers will also host ACC opponents Wake Forest, North Carolina and Syracuse, while traveling to Boston College, Notre Dame, Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Season ticket requests for the 2024 men’s soccer season are still available for as low as $50. Purchase season tickets at this LINK.

The Tigers finished the 2023 season ranked second nationally in total attendance and third in average attendance. Clemson also had two of the top-15 single game attendance numbers on the year.

For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s soccer team, visit ClemsonTigers.com and follow @ClemsonMSoccer on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

-Via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire