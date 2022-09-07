Defending Heupel's appearance for Tennessee football but not Neyland Stadium urinals | Adams

College football season is just getting started, but I'm proud to say my literary contributors already are in attack mode.

Their critiques were aimed at Josh Heupel's appearance, an "offensive" headline, scheduled mismatches and Neyland Stadium urinals that have stood the test of time.

J. M. writes: I have been surprised and disappointed by coach Josh Heupel's appearance while representing the University of Tennessee athletic department. He appears on television programs, the Vol Walk, and other public venues unshaven and improperly dressed for the attended event.

I think a multimillion-dollar salary would allow for the purchase of a razor and a Tennessee golf shirt.

My response: Great points but aimed at the wrong writer.

Heupel wears his shirts untucked. So do I.

He doesn’t shave every day. Neither do I.

He often wears baseball caps. So do I.

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL: Tennessee football exceeds expectations in opener. What does it mean for Pitt? | Adams

ADAMS: How will Tennessee football manage Hendon Hooker's running? Is Lyn-J Dixon a VFL?

WATCH: Former Vol football player Derrick Furlow explains his mental health-centered sports agency

I think he looks fantastic. But I will forward your email to shallow colleague Mike Wilson, who is more concerned about outward appearances.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel observes during the second day of Tennessee football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Jan writes: "Vols surpass hopes, and Ball State as bad as billed."

This is an inappropriate headline. It would be nice to keep it positive and leave out the negative.

Everyone knows it was a "shooting fish in a barrel" matchup.

I have no connection to Ball State, but I still found the headline very offensive.

My response: That headline appeared over my column, so I definitely will find out who wrote it.

Wait, I just remembered. I wrote it.

Sam writes: What makes me want to puke is when these teams like Ball State, Utah State, Troy let these big schools beat them for 2.5 million dollar payoffs, and these big schools get to pad their records with a win and trip to a bowl.

Story continues

Really can’t evaluate the Vols after their win against a much inferior high school football team. If Pittsburgh get healthy, they will beat tha Vols.

My response: As a proponent of a 10-game SEC schedule, I have no tolerance for such one-sided matchups. I eat Saltine crackers while watching to stave off the nausea.

Mike writes: A few questions after the first week of college football:

We all knew Ohio State could beat Notre Dame, but can the Buckeyes compete with Butch Jones' fighting Red Wolves of Arkansas State this coming weekend?

Lane Kiffin continues to claim that he loves living in Mississippi. To show this is true, will he be willing to name his next son Ox, in honor of Oxford, just as he named his first son Knox, in honor of Knoxville?

My response: I don’t usually allow sarcasm in my column but will make an exception when someone is ridiculing a former Tennessee football coach.

I’m confident Jones will coach circles around Ryan Day. However, Ohio State’s talent advantage will prove too much for the 44-point underdog Red Wolves.

If Kiffin remains in Oxford, he likely will name his next son – if there is one – “Manning.” The name plays well in that part of the country, as it does in Knoxville.

Mark writes: What a night for football. It was wonderful to see Tennessee beat up an inferior team; that will never get old!

I particularly enjoyed the incredible renovations to the stadium, from the VOLS signs to the west side theatre-style seats to the newly renovated concourses, and in some cases, re-renovated concourses and the amazing lighting system added to the incredible Thursday night atmosphere. (I remember when the VOLS sign was a white background and orange lettering...just saying)

On the other hand, with all those millions of dollars spent on renovations, how is it that the referee sound system is still inferior to the one used for the early Apollo missions? I don't get it.

Also, we keep hearing about my home section, the south end zone concourse, being renovated soon. We've been hearing that since the latter Apollo missions seems like. But I do have to say, it is somewhat nostalgic to use the same urinals my forefathers used.

All that being said, It's Great To Be a Tennessee Volunteer!

My response: Did I just detect more sarcasm from a literary contributor? That’s allowed anytime someone can work “nostalgic” and “urinals” into the same sentence.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Defending Josh Heupel's appearance for Tennessee football, not urinals