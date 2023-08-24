Defending Div. 8 state champ Hull High football dealing with big graduation losses

HULL -- If you're looking for a darkhorse MVP candidate for the Hull High football team this fall, may we venture a bit outside the box and suggest athletic trainer Lexi Watkins?

At Tuesday's practice, Pirates coach Mike O'Donnell and several players raved about Watkins' efforts in terms of keeping players healthy and fit. That's a job that takes on extra significance this season when Hull's safety net, in terms of roster size, appears unusually thin.

The Pirates are coming off the best two-year run in program history, having made back-to-back appearances in the Division 8 Super Bowl. Hull lost the 2021 state final to Randolph but bounced back to win it all in 2022, mauling KIPP Academy to cap a 13-0 season.

Hull's roster a year ago was just 36 players, although that included a sparkling 14-player senior class that provided what current senior Sean Reilly called the "backbone" of the squad. Now all those stars are gone -- everyone from hard-charging running back John Gianibas (1,763 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns last season) and tight end/defensive end Tyler Sordillo (15 sacks) to steady quarterback Luke Richardson, standout linebacker Aidan Murphy and 6-3 receiver/linebacker Austin Bongo.

New Hull High quarterback Luke Dunham delivers a pass at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

With that Golden Generation having moved on -- many of them to college programs -- Hull is left with a largely unproven 30-player roster for 2023. Only 27 of those players are healthy right now, and the shallow depth chart is filled with underclassmen, including 6-2, 250-pound freshman Jonah Smith, who's penciled in at left tackle.

"He's a big kid," Reilly said of Smith. "He has potential."

Still, the seas might be a little rough at times for the Pirates as they try to navigate the South Shore League.

"It's going to be very difficult" to replace the Class of 2022, O'Donnell acknowledged. "We graduated nine starters, 14 total seniors. We have to develop some new players. Our young players are going to have to step up. We're going to have some freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup. Every (program) goes through it. You have your up years (and your rebuilding ones), and this year we need to establish players early in the scrimmages, get their feet wet and see how it goes."

"Once you get past (the top) 15 kids there's a drop-off in terms of experience and age," the coach added. "Most of those (top 15) kids are playing both ways and special teams. That's the biggest challenge -- depth. We only have seven offensive linemen. If something were to happen we'd be moving tight ends into the line positions."

The no-huddle

The offense likely will revolve around senior Nick Tiani, who moves from slotback to running back to replace Gianibas. Junior Luke Dunham (6-foot, 180 pounds) takes over for Richardson at QB. Reilly (5-11, 180 pounds) and fellow senior Danny Gianibas will anchor the O-line at guard, while senior Luke Mullen will play either center or right tackle.

Reilly, a defensive end last year, and Mullen will patrol the middle of the defense at inside linebacker. Tiani will play outside linebacker with Danny Gianibas at nose tackle. Dunham will be the key to the secondary. Kenny Autio will be the kicker, replacing Logan Chenette.

Hull High football coach Mike O'Donnell works with players at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

2022 recap

The Pirates stormed to the Div. 8 state crown, winning their four playoff games by scores of 42-7, 40-0, 35-12 and 27-6. With the state final looming, they played their starters on Thanksgiving and beat Cohasset, 24-10, to clinch the program's first South Shore League Tobin Division crown since 1996.

Three names to know

Luke Dunham, QB: Senior will be tackling a new position on offense, but he's a standout free safety on defense. He picked off two passes in last year's Super Bowl win.

Nick Tiani, RB: Burst onto the scene as a sophomore with three second-half TDs in the 2021 state semifinals.

Sean Reilly, LB: Converting from defensive end to inside linebacker, he'll also play right guard.

Defensive linemen work on breaking through blockers to make a tackle. Hull High football players practice for the new season on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

They said it

Dunham on what he learned about passing from former QB Luke Richardson: "When I came in as an eighth-grader, Luke was the starting QB in his first year. I just remember (Coach O'Donnell) hounding us about getting our shoulder and our elbow above our pads (when we threw). We were struggling, but Luke finally got the hang of it. I think if I take the same mindset that Luke had -- just keep doing it and doing it and doing it -- I think I'll do fine."

O'Donnell on Reilly moving from defensive end to inside linebacker: "Athletic, makes the adjustments. He hasn't played a lot of linebacker -- he was a D-end last year and he was phenomenal there -- but the kid has a motor and he just goes. He can run sideline to sideline and make plays for us."

Tiani on following John Gianibas at running back: "He's your ideal running back. I remember how well he moved around and through traffic during a game. He'll never go down after the first hit; he always stays up. I see myself (more) using my speed, try to get to the outside."

New Hull High QB Luke Dunham holds for a field goal attempt at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Hull High football 2023 schedule

Friday. Sept. 8: at South Shore Tech, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: vs. Holbrook, 6

Friday, Sept. 22: at Boston English, 6

BYE

Friday, Oct. 6: vs. Randolph, 6:30

Friday, Oct. 13: at Mashpee, 7

Friday. Oct. 20: at Carver, 7

Friday, Oct. 27: vs. TechBoston, 6:30

Thursday, Nov. 23: vs. Cohasset, 10 a.m.

