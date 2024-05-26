Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Ryan Blaney out after slamming wall with blown tire

During Stage 2 of Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney slammed the wall in Turns 3 and 4 shortly after pitting during green-flag stops.

The defending series and Coke 600 champ suffered a blown tire, ultimately losing control of his No. 12 Team Penske Ford and careening into the outside SAFER barrier.

Blaney had spent the first half of the race inside the top 10 after starting 16th for the 600-miler. He scored four points after a seventh-place result in Stage 1.

It will be the second consecutive early exit for Blaney after crashing at Darlington Raceway earlier in May, and he is slated to finish 39th in the 40-car field.

This story will be updated.