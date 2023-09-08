Defending champs North Kingstown girls soccer doesn't miss a step

NORTH KINGSTOWN — The two-time defending state girls soccer champions appear in fine working order entering the 2023 season.

North Kingstown would prefer to build gradually towards November, but the outside burden of expectation will demand something special every night. Thursday was one of them at Perry Athletic Complex, as the Skippers offered a strong display in the midst of some sultry conditions.

Tessa Gagnon got off the mark with a well-taken goal and Ellie Bishop cashed in to begin her junior campaign. North Kingstown netted twice in the opening 16 minutes and was well organized from there, holding off Chariho in Division I by a count of 2-0.

North Kingstown celebrates its state championship last fall. On Thursday, the Skippers opened the season with a 2-0 win over Chariho.

“Very good team,” North Kingstown keeper Sydney Allen said. “I wish them luck in the future. They’re going to do great.

"We’re just going to keep working.”

The Skippers were at their physical and technical best early, controlling the midfield and blitzing the Chargers with a pair of early goals. North Kingstown did an admirable job of limiting danger from there, keeping a close eye on Ryann Denecour up top and preventing any other threats from leaking through the defense.

“I thought we worked as a unit,” North Kingstown holding midfielder Madison O’Connor said. “We’re very organized. We talk.

“We’re not just a team – we're a family.”

Madison O'Connor, of North Kingstown battles Chariho's Tessa Azzinaro in a game last season.

This was a rematch of last season’s semifinals, and the Skippers rolled through those 80 minutes by a 5-1 count on their way to a second straight championship. Chariho was a bit more stern in this early rematch, suggesting it will be among the contenders as the next couple months play out at the top level. The pair of early breaks were the difference, including a beautiful left-footed strike by Gagnon in the sixth minute.

“It’s such a boost of confidence,” Gagnon said. “It makes me really happy. It was so fun to celebrate with my team.”

Bishop and fellow All-State pick Bella Cambio would be enough to drive any team towards the top of the standings. North Kingstown is targeting more than that – no public school has won three consecutive titles since South Kingstown did the honors from 1997-99. The Skippers are among the favorites again thanks their strong base of returning and emerging talent.

North Kingstown (1-0) jumped right on top early, as Bishop found open space for Gagnon on the left wing. The sophomore finished with the composure of a veteran, ripping a left-footed shot into the top corner. It was shades of graduated senior Katherine Van Gorden from last season, and Bishop will need a touch of class like this alongside her to deflect some attention from opposing defenses.

“We’ve all been practicing really hard,” Gagnon said. “I’ve been bonding with the strikers I play with. It’s been, overall, a great experience.”

The second goal came 10 minutes later when Cambio skipped a diagonal ball some 50 yards for Gagnon on the left. Her shot was parried nicely by Chariho keeper Reid DosSantos, but Bishop followed up like a natural goal scorer. The open net was at her mercy, and the junior striker had nothing but a simple tap-in to double the lead.

The Skippers rode their defense from there, fully aware of the threat Denecour and her fellow Chargers (0-1) posed up front. North Kingstown played a high line at the back to squeeze the space and O’Connor marked Denecour from the opening whistle. Chariho brought its junior star a step back toward the midfield to open the second half, but she still had an unwanted partner over every step of turf.

“I just went on the field and I had a job, and I just tried to do it best as possible,” O’Connor said. “It’s all the girls – it's not just me. We’re one.”

Denecour did manage to shake free for a couple chances – it's expected of great players to find space even when targeted by opponents. Allen was out quickly to smother a clever pass from Eiley Simmons in the 32nd minute and came off her line sharply again in the 62nd minute. Denecour chased a long ball up the left wing and found nothing to shoot at from a tight angle, with Allen sliding out hard to block an attempt from just inside the penalty area.

“When she gets through I know I have to be right on her,” Allen said. “I know I have to be ready. She’s a great player.

“Keep working on that in practice – we do those breakaways. I come up when I can.”

CHARIHO (0): No scoring.

NORTH KINGSTOWN (2): Tessa Gagnon, Ellie Bishop; assists – Bishop, Gagnon.

Halftime – NK, 2-0. Saves – Reid DosSantos, C, 8; Sydney Allen, NK, 4.

