Defending champion Wagoner pulls away from Ada

Nov. 28—BETHANY — The Wagoner Bulldogs have been near or at the top of the Class 4A mountain many times over the last decade.

The Ada coaching staff knew the Cougars would need to put together one of their best games of the season to knock the Bulldogs down the hill. and that didn't happen.

Wagoner took advantage of four Ada turnovers and turned a game that was close for much of the first half into a 42-7 runaway victory in a Class 4A semifinal matchup Friday night at the Southern Nazarene University football field.

Second-ranked Wagoner improved to 13-0 on the year and will play in the Class 4A state title game Thursday night at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. The Bulldogs will face No. 3 Bethany, who shocked top-ranked Poteau 26-14 in the other 4A semifinal contest.

"We had some chances early and missed some opportunities and turned the football over. You can't do that against a team like that," Ada head coach Brad O'Steen told The Ada News following the game. "They're a really good football team and they were definitely better than us tonight for sure."

Wagoner, the defending Class 4A state champion, will try to repeat and secure its seventh state title since 2011. Along with last season, the Bulldogs won state championships in 2020, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2011.

The Cougars ended their best season off football since 2017 when Ada was the state runner-up after falling to Heritage Hall 14-0 in the championship game. The Cougars finished 10-4 that season. In 2011, Ada started the season 12-0 before falling to Clinton 40-22 in a semifinal clash.

"You hate to see it end. You finish 11-2 and you lose to two of the top teams in the state. I'm really proud of the coaches and really proud of the kids," O'Steen said.

O'Steen said a group of talented seniors left their mark on the Cougar football program.

"The seniors laid a great foundation for these younger guys. Respect to these seniors because they busted their tails and I'm very proud of them," he said.

"I told them after the game, no matter what, we stick together and that I'm proud of them — proud of their efforts and proud of the commitment they had to getting the program back where it needs to be. They laid the foundation to get this train really rollin'," O'Steen continued.

O'Steen also had a message for the Ada returners.

"I challenged the younger guys to soak all this in and remember when you're working out this summer and working in the weight room to remember this feeling right here," he said.

Wagoner finally broke a scoreless tie after engineering a tough 16-play, 80-yard drive. Quarterback Kale Charboneau capped the time-consuming march down the field with a 7-yard keeper. Logan Bloxsom's PAT kick put the Bulldogs ahead 7-0 at the 7:19 mark of the second period.

On Ada's next offensive play, Dejay Pierce recovered an Ada fumble and the Bulldogs had the ball at the 21-yard line. Wagoner running back Trenton Edwards later scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to cap the short drive and all of a sudden, the Cougars found themselves trailing 14-0 at the 5:40 mark of the second quarter.

"That was huge," Wagoner coach Dale Condict told The Daily Oklahoman. "Start getting that momentum. We created a ton of momentum in the second quarter, going into halftime."

With just under two minutes left in the first half, Ada's Chauncy Conway sacked Charboneau to set up a 3rd-and-long for the Wagoner offense. However, on the next play, Charboneau was flushed out of the pocket by Ada lineman Dawson Matthews but still connected with receiver Witt Edwards who hauled in the ball around the 32-yard line and made a nice run to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown catch. That score put Wagoner on top 21-0 at halftime.

Trenton Edwards scored another WHS touchdown on a 14-yard run midway through the third quarter and Charboneau got into the end zone from the 1 on a "Tush Push" to stretch the Wagoner advantage to 35-0 at the 2:23 mark of the third quarter.

Ada spoiled the shutout when Lakievin Richardson got behind the Wagoner defense and hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Boyles on the first play of the fourth quarter. Caden Mitchell's PAT made it 35-7. Richardson led the AHS receiving corps with five grabs for 62 yards.

The Bulldogs capped the scoring when running back Aven Goodlin found the end zone from nine yards out with 7:30 to play.

The Cougars drove from their own 37 all the way to the Wagoner 7 on their final drive of the game but couldn't cash in.

Ada finished the game with 216 yards of total offense compared to 395 for the Bulldogs.

Boyles finished the game completing 11-of-21 passes for 174 yards but was picked off twice. Deante Lindsay had two catches for 61 yards and Kolten Carlock added three receptions for 44 yards. Carlock also led the Cougar rushing attack with 27 yards on 13 carries. Ada managed just 37 total rushing yards.

George Maddox, who lined up at tight end, had his first catch of the season in the contest for Ada — an 11-yard, first-down reception on the Cougars' first offensive play of the third period.

Wagoner got a big game from Charboneau, who passed for 177 yards, rushed for 107 more and was responsible for three total touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense. Witt Edwards, a WHS senior who has committed to Vanderbilt, finished with 113 yards on five catches and also recovered a fumbler for the Bulldogs.

The Cougars got a team-high 17 tackles from Fisher Marr on defense and 13 more stops from Kelton Stipe. Will Johnson was next with eight tackles.