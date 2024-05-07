Defending champion Viktor Hovland joins Rory McIlroy in 2024 Memorial field

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — More names are being added to the field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament and the defending champion is among the recent additions.

Norwegian golfer and 2023 Memorial champion Viktor Hovland has committed to play in this year’s tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Hovland, ranked No. 7 in the world, will vie to become the first repeat Memorial champion since Tiger Woods won three consecutive times from 1999 to 2001.

Among Tuesday’s commitments also included world No. 2 and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy. The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland has never won in Dublin but he did win his 25th PGA event in late April at the Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry as his teammate.

English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick is also returning to the Ohio for the Memorial. The 29-year-old burst onto the scene in 2022 when he claimed the U.S. Open. Fitzpatrick’s only other PGA Tour win came last year at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. He is ranked No. 14 in the world golf rankings.

The 2024 Memorial is set to take place from June 6 to 9 and will precede the 2024 U.S. Open, which is scheduled from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. The Dublin tournament is one of eight signature PGA Tour events, offering more FedEx Cup points to the winner and a total purse of $20 million, including $4 million to the winner.

