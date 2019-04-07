Defending champion Terpstra crashes out of Tour of Flanders

Oudenaarde (Belgium) (AFP) - Defending Tour of Flanders champion Niki Terpstra crashed out of the gruelling one-day race on Sunday.

Dutchman Terpstra hit the tarmac with several other riders 160km from the finish of the 266-kilometre slog from Antwerp to Oudenarde over a route that takes in 24 sharp climbs, many cobbled.

Terpstra stayed down for several minutes after the crash, his Direct Energie team confirming he had been taken to hospital.