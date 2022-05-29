Top speed golf: Defending champ Jason Kokrak plays final round at Colonial in a flash

Jason Kokrak didn’t waste time playing his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The tournament’s 2021 champion breezed through all 18 holes in two hours, 20 minutes on Sunday morning, posting a 2-over 72. Kokrak finished the tournament at 8-over, finishing 67th out of 69 players who made the cut.

Kokrak was the first player off the tee as a single at 7:25 a.m. When he finished, the group behind him was at least six holes back.

Kokrak didn’t come close to setting the PGA Tour record for fastest round. That belongs to Joaquin Niemann, who played the final round of the Tour Championship last September in one hour and 53 minutes.

But Kokrak’s quick round is worthy of praise as there’s nothing worse than slow play on the golf course. Kokrak had a mixed bag of results. He eagled the par-5 first but bogeyed every hole in the “Horrible Horseshoe,” Colonial’s famed stretch of Nos. 3, 4 and 5 circling the driving range.

On the day, Kokrak had one eagle, three birdies, five bogeys, one double bogey and eight pars.

Kokrak entered the week hoping to become the first repeat champion at Colonial since Ben Hogan. However, that will remain a one-member club for at least another year.

Kokrak joked earlier in the week that he might move to Texas at some point in his life as two of his three PGA Tour victories have come in the Lone Star State — he won the Colonial and the Houston Open last year.

“My cousin used to live in Houston and he always jokes that I should move to Texas because I’ve had so much success here,” he said. “You never know; I might become a Texan later on in life.”