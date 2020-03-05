Defending champion Francesco Molinari withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational

Defending champion Francesco Molinari withdrew prior to the start of the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Sky Sports reported the withdrawal was because of a back injury.

Molinari was replaced in the field by K.H. Lee, who went out Thursday morning alongside 2018 API champion Rory McIlroy and former world No. 1 Justin Rose.

Molinari has not won an event, on any tour, since shooting 64 Sunday at Bay Hill a year ago to capture this tournament. He jumped to seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking at that point, but is currently 26th.