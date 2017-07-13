Defending champion Cubs trade for pitcher Quintana

Starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 8, 2017 in Denver, Colorado (AFP Photo/MATTHEW STOCKMAN)

Chicago (AFP) - Jose Quintana, an All-Star pitcher last season, joined the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs in a five-player Major League Baseball trade Thursday with the cross-town rival Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old Colombian left-hander is 4-8 with a 4.49 earned-run average and 109 strikeouts over 18 starts this year in his sixth season with the White Sox.

The Cubs, who ended the longest championship drought in North American sport last year by winning their first World Series since 1908, will have their starting rotation bolstered by Quintana's arrival.

At 43-45, the Cubs share second-place in the National League Central division with St. Louis, both 5 1/2 games behind pace-setter Milwaukee.

In exchange for Quintana, the Cubs sent four prospects to their American League rivals in the Windy City -- outfielder Eloy Jimenez, pitcher Dylan Cease, first baseman Matt Rose and infielder Bryant Flete.

It's only the 15th deal in history involving clubs more than a century old and the first since 2006.

Quintana, who ranked among American League leaders in strikeouts and starts, is 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA and 890 strikeouts in 172 career major league games.

"It's always extremely difficult to trade a person and player like Jose Quintana," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "But difficult as it was, this deal moves us closer to our goal of building a team capable of contending for multiple championships over an extended period of time."

The White Sox, 38-49, have the worst record in the American League and trail pace-setter Cleveland by nine games in the AL Central division. They are looking to unload salary and talent before the trade deadline at the end of July to spark a rebuilding phase.