Defending champion Blackhawks reveal loaded roster for Traverse City prospect tournament

Before officially getting into the swing of things for the 2018-19 campaign, the Blackhawks will get a chance to view their top prospects in a game-type setting - several of them for the first time - against other high-end prospects across the NHL when they participate in the Traverse City tournament from Sept. 7-11.

The Blackhawks roster includes 25 players (14 forwards, eight defenseman and three goaltenders) of drafted players, signees and amateur tryout invitees, highlighted by 2018 first-round picks Adam Boqvist and Nicolas Beaudin, 2017 first-round selection Henri Jokiharju and prospects Victor Ejdsell, Blake Hillman and Dylan Sikura, all three of whom got a brief taste of the action in Chicago last season.

The tournament serves as an opportunity for these players to make a strong impression heading into training camp, which Alex DeBrincat did a year ago when he led the Blackhawks to the title after scoring five goals in four games, including the overtime winner in the clincher.

"It's good for their development," Rockford head coach Jeremy Colliton, who will serve as the team's bench boss for the second straight year, said after last year's tournament. "You want to play in games that mean something. Yeah, it's a rookie tournament everyone's going to forget likely tomorrow, but we want to win everything we do. We want to compete like it's life or death in everything we do."

The tournament consists of eight teams split into two divisions of four. Each team plays each other once in a round-robin format before squaring off on Tuesday, Sept. 11 to determine the final tournament ranking, with the winners of each division meeting in the championship game on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Check out the full Blackhawks roster below: