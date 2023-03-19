Defending-champ Warriors one road loss away from undesirable NBA history

Defending-champ Dubs one road loss away from undesirable history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors could make NBA history Monday against the Houston Rockets, but not in a good way.

Golden State hasn't won a road game since Jan. 30, losing 11 straight across those 48 days and setting themselves up to match a decades-old record if things don't go their way at Toyota Center.

Less than a year removed from their 2022 NBA Finals win, the Warriors are on track to tie the 1998-99 Chicago Bulls for the longest road losing streak by a defending champion.

The Warriors' 11th straight road loss came Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum, adding another defeat to their disappointing 7-29 away record for the 2022-23 NBA season.

In contrast, Golden State is 29-7 at home and has won its last eight games in front of the Chase Center crowd.

After the Warriors lost their 10th straight road game to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, however, coach Steve Kerr said he still believes there's good things to come as Golden State makes a playoff push.

"But love the effort, love the energy. These guys are fight. I believe in them," Kerr said. "I believe something good is going to happen with this group. We've just got to keep fight and keep moving forward."

For now, the Warriors haven't joined the Bulls atop the list for worst road record by a defending champ.

But if they want to make good on Kerr's belief in them, avoiding that honor Monday certainly would be a good start.

