Defending champ Tony Finau highlights field for PGA Tour’s 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

The West Coast Swing is complete after this week, and the PGA Tour is going international for the first time.

In the first new schedule quirk in 2024, instead of going to Florida, the Tour heads to its lone stop in Mexico before the Florida swing. The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta is the eighth event of the year. The winner will receive $1.458 million and 500 FedEx Cup points, but it’s a field lacking star power outside of a couple notable names thanks to its positioning in the schedule, meaning this could be a week someone gets a pivotal win to kickstart their career.

Defending champion Tony Finau, who held off Jon Rahm last year to hoist the trophy, is the favorite and highest-ranked player in the field, sitting at No. 24 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The only other players in the top 50 teeing it up at Vidanta Vallarta are Nicolai Hojgaard (No. 33), Emiliano Grillo (No. 35) and Ryan Fox (No. 36).

Here’s a look at the initial field for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Field for next week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta pic.twitter.com/asvmTAFPQI — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek