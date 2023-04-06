Defending champ Scottie Scheffler was the most popular Masters pick among bettors

Tiger Woods is playing in a Masters and he's not among the three most-bet golfers to win the event. That's rare and surprising, even with Woods being far from his peak. Bettors still love getting a Tiger ticket.

Scottie Scheffler is never going to duplicate Woods' popularity, but he has made an impression with bettors.

Scheffler, already with a couple wins this PGA season, was the most popular bet at BetMGM to win the Masters before the tournament started. More bets were made on Scheffler to win and more money was on Scheffler than any other golfer. Maybe some came from bettors who cashed last year when Scheffler won his first Masters title.

The 26-year-old is getting a following in the betting world, which would grow if he wins this week.

Scottie Scheffler was a popular bet

Scheffler was a co-favorite with Rory McIlroy at +700 odds. Often golf bettors will look for longer odds to win the tournament, but a lot of bettors saw value in Scheffler even at short odds.

Scheffler had 8.4% of the bets on him, followed by McIlroy at 7.8% and Jordan Spieth at 7%. In terms of the money bet on the Masters champion at BetMGM, 12.8% was on Scheffler, followed by McIlroy and Spieth.

That means a lot of bets on Scheffler were larger. Scheffler opened at +1200 odds and moved down to +700 after bets came in on him. More than one of every eight dollars bet on the Masters was on Scheffler, and for good reason.

Scheffler won four tournaments last season, and already has two this year: Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Players Championship. Scheffler was a safe pre-tournament bet, but a good one.

Scottie Scheffler smiles with his wife Meredith Scheffler following the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2023 Masters. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods still got some bets

Scheffler isn't BetMGM's biggest liability in the tournament, despite getting the most bets and money. He's the third-biggest liability.

The biggest liability is Spieth, due to his larger odds. He opened at +2000 odds and shifted to +1800 before the tournament started.

Woods is the second-biggest liability, showing that bettors haven't forgotten about him. Woods was +6600 to win the tournament and 4.5% of tickets were on him. Woods will always get some betting action as long as he's playing in majors.

Scheffler has taken over as the most notable name among bettors, at least for this tournament.