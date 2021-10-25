Defending champ Brian Gay bumped from flight to Bermuda because of heavy plane

The life of a PGA Tour player isn’t always glamorous, even if you’re the defending champion.

Brian Gay, who won last year’s Bermuda Championship in a playoff, was on his way back to Port Royal Golf Course on Monday when his plans were delayed by an overweight plane.

Gay, along with at least one other PGA Tour player, was unable to board his flight to Bermuda from Charlotte, N.C., because the plane was “too heavy.” Because of weight limitations, Gay, along with wife Kimberly, were bumped to the next flight to Bermuda which wasn’t until Tuesday.

Although Gay seems to have a good handle on the nuances of Port Royal, where he’s finished third (2019) and first, the delay will limit his preparation. Tuesday’s forecast for Bermuda calls for a 96% chance of thunderstorms and a likely washout and Wednesday’s pro-am is a nine-and-nine format, which means he will be limited to nine holes.

This is the third year the Bermuda Championship has been on the Tour schedule and the second season the event has been elevated to full FedExCup point status, following the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions in China because of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.