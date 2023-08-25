Defending champ Attica gets even stronger: Top players, schedule, what to know for 2023

As time runs down, Attica's Landyn Thomas (3), celebrates their win over East Rochester/Gananda 16-8 in their Section V football Class C championship game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at SUNY Brockport.

Attica coach Jeff Cusmano was excited about his football team even before the news his reigning Section V Class C champion Blue Devils were merging with Alexander for the 2023 season.

The addition has only made Cusmano's program stronger. Captains Case Hill, Clayton Bezon, Landyn Thomas and Trent Woods led summer workouts with hopes of repeating after capturing the program's first championship.

"The bar has been raised in the program," Cusmano said. "But we have to work for it. We have a target on our back. We snuck up on people last year. The addition of new blood in the program definitely makes for more spirited practices. Iron sharpens iron."

Hill and Bezon are a pair of returning first team all-state linebackers who combined for over 200 tackles. Offensively, they'll both block alongside Dylan Pohl and Jayden Snyder.

Woods won a competitive quarterback battle with Braden Allein. Thomas, who accounted for over 1,200 total yards and 18 touchdowns, will share the backfield with Tyler Marino. Expect to see a heavy dose of that running back tandem. In fact, the Blue Devils have a handful of backs capable of huge rushing games.

"Our calling card is smash mouth football. We're going to ride our running backs," Cusmano said.

Attica/Alexander football at a glance

Head coach: Jeff Cusmano (9th season)

Classification: Class C.

Last season’s record: 9-3 (Lost to Lackawanna in Class C regional).

Last Section V championship: 2022.

Attica/Alexander football schedule for 2023 season

Friday, Sept. 1: vs. Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: at Lyons/Sodus, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: vs. ER/Gananda, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: at Bishop Kearney/RACS, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: at LeRoy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6: vs. Livonia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: at Penn Yan/Dundee, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Hornell, 7 p.m.

Marquee matchups for Attica/Alexander

Week 1 against a well coached Letchworth team is expected to be a tough start for Attica. The Class C finals rematch against East Rochester/Gananda will be must-see. LeRoy and Livonia are always tough too.

"There are no easy weeks," Cusmano said.

Attica/Alexander's top returning players

RB/WR Landyn Thomas, LB Case Hill, QB Braden Allein, TE/LB Clayton Bezon, RB Sammy Strzelec, QB Trent Woods, RB Tyler Marino, WR/DB Paul Schmitt, TE/LB Damien Hale, C/LB Dom Kwiatek, OL/DL Hunter Smith, OL/DE Dylan Pohl, OL/DE Jayden Snyder, WR/DB Jacob Brooks.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Attica/Alexander football 2023 schedule, top players, preview