Defenders beat Roughnecks in home opener, 23-18

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The D.C. Defenders bounce back after their first loss in the season opener, to beat the Houston Roughnecks 23-18 in their home opener at Audi Field.

The Defenders, maintain their perfect record at home which has extended from last season (10-0).

The fans packed the beer snake section and constructed a snake that reached the very top by the beginning of the fourth quarter. After the game, head coach Reggie Barlow credited the fans for showing up and being extremely loud.

“I’m humbled every time we get a chance to come back here. The fans were extremely loud, they had a lot of options we were playing, the Nationals and there was a hockey game going on. I mean, D.C. that’s where it’s at right.”

The Defenders will be on the road the next two weeks before they are back home on April 28th, taking on the St. Louis Battlehawks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.