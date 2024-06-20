Defender set to return to the Belgian squad ahead of the final Euro 2024 group game

Operational director of the Belgian FA has announced that Thomas Meunier will join up with the rest of the Euro 2024 squad after the game against Romania. The former Dortmund defender was injure during a friendly against Luxembourg and looked set to miss out on the entire tournament. However, it appears that the injury was not as bad as had been originally feared and that Meunier will be able to join up with the squad in Germany after all.

Meunier moved to Turkey in January in order to make the squad, as he had not been playing in Germany. However, him joining with just one group game to go does raise plenty of questions as to how much he will actually be able to contribute to the squad. Given that Belgium lost their opener to Slovakia, they now have to get results in their final two matches to progress. Perhaps, if they had won their opener and then beat Romania, they could have gotten Meunier some game time in the final game against Ukraine. Now it appears unlikely that he will feature much.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson