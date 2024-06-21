Defender Palmer re-joins Torquay United

Ed Palmer is the latest new recruit at Torquay United [Rex Features]

Torquay United have signed defender Ed Palmer following his release by Truro City.

The 32-year-old reunites with his former boss Paul Wotton, who took over at Plainmoor last month.

Palmer came up through Torquay's youth ranks before leaving the club in 2012 and playing in non-league for likes of Truro, Tiverton, Taunton and Weymouth.

He helped Truro City win promotion to National League South in 2023 and made 41 league appearances last season, scoring six goals.

